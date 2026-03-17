An American soldier has shared the message her sister sent her amid the war between the US and Iran

The young lady’s post has gone viral on social media, with several people reacting to the text message

Many people responded to the question that the younger sister asked and shared similar experiences

Amid the ongoing war between the United States government and the Islamic Republic of Iran, an American soldier has posted the scary text message her sister sent to her about the war.

Her sister asked a very rare question she didn't seem to have an answer to as a result of the war, and what the sister asked got the attention of many people who came across the post.

American soldier reveals sister’s message during US‑Iran war. Photo Source: Tiktok/hajiadami

Source: TikTok

US-Iran: Soldier gets unusual message from sister

@hajiadami had posted the message on her page with a caption that better explains what her sister asked.

The caption on the TikTok post read:

"Sometimes you just gotta read your little sister's message and go about your day."

As she shared this, she posted the message her sister sent to her about the war between the US and Iran.

American soldier shares sister’s message amid US‑Iran war, post goes viral. Photo Source: Tiktok/hajiadami

Source: TikTok

The text message read:

"Is Iran gonna bomb your military base?"

The American soldier, @hajiadami, posted this online, and several individuals who came across it reacted to it in the comments section.

Reactions as soldier shows sister's message

Eby explained:

"I asked my fiancé this same question 😭😭 he’s in the navy and since they hit that naval base I just had to ask."

Samantha Gonzales shared:

"Literally me right now.. Even though I know he doesn’t even know."

Cameron wrote:

"Girl I just got my dd214 the other day 😭 that was long as 7 years."

Val wrote:

"I meeeeeeaaaaaan if ur deployed, valid question lol."

Barb said:

"Well that’s actually a good question sista idk."

shenelleanonymous said:

"i want to join the military not sure if it's the right time."

marley knox added:

"As someone in the military we literally know just as much as yall."

Tiara Nicole shared:

"Where you stationed at because I hope it’s nowhere near me."

Liela stressed:

"Idk about yall but where I am IS on the list."

ellice mbah stressed:

"She’s tryna see how soon she can go through ur closet girl ."

𐙚𝐗𝐈𝐌𝐄 noted:

"Mine tells everyone i fought in the Korean War."

juliuscurving shated:

"At least yall close enough to miss each other! Love that……… kinda?"

A mushroom added:

"I’m sorry but she funny asl. Sorry sorry I have dark humor."

Dr. Lekeyna Gleason said:

"how you supposed to know?! 🤔 😅🤣🤣 my family used to ask the same thing on deployment... like the enemies send us an itinerary."

thedonmasion noted:

"You should’ve told her “it look like we in a orange Fanta”

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man serving in the US military went viral after commenting on the recent attacks on Iran and Sokoto state in Nigeria.

US-Iran War: Nigerian in Bahrain shares messages

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man in Bahrain got scared after getting many warning messages from the government because of the war between the US and Iran.

The messages told people to stay safe and not touch anything from missile explosions. The man said he wanted to go back to Nigeria, but the airport was closed.

Source: Legit.ng