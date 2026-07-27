The UK government has published four distinct passport categories, each designed for a specific age group and available in two different page counts

Prices differ for adult and child applicants, with the most expensive option costing £116 for a 54-page adult passport

The UK government has issued a firm warning to applicants about refund eligibility that every prospective holder should know before applying

The United Kingdom offers four types of passports for prospective holders, with fees varying based on the applicant's age and the number of pages required.

Each passport category is designed for either adults aged 16 and above or children under 16, and applicants in both groups may choose between a standard 34-page booklet or a larger 54-page version. Below is a full breakdown of the available options and their current costs, with prices also converted to Nigerian naira for easier reference.

UK publishes passport fees for 4 categories, issues warning to applicants. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood/JUSTIN TALLIS/Anna Barclay

Source: Getty Images

UK passport types and current Fees

1. Adult (16 years+) – 34-page passport

An adult aged 16 or over applying for the standard 34-page UK passport will pay a fee of £102, which is equivalent to approximately N185,189.

2. Adult (16 years+) – 54-page passport

Adults who require more pages — typically those who travel frequently — can apply for the 54-page version for £116 (approximately N210,621).

3. Child (under 16) – 34-page passport

For children below the age of 16, the 34-page passport is priced at £66.50, which converts to roughly N120,735.

4. Child (under 16) – 54-page passport

The larger 54-page passport for a child under 16 carries a fee of £80.50, equivalent to approximately N146,151.

UK government's warning on refunds

Beyond the pricing structure, the UK government has issued a clear caution that every applicant should take note of before submitting their application.

According to the official UK passport website:

"You cannot get a refund if you cancel your application or you're not entitled to a passport."

This means that anyone who proceeds with an application, makes payment, and subsequently cancels, or who applies without meeting the eligibility criteria, will not be reimbursed under any circumstances. Prospective applicants are therefore advised to confirm their entitlement before completing the process.

UK lists reasons foreigners could be deported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government has outlined three key circumstances under which a foreigner may be deported from the country.

According to the official guidelines, deportation may be ordered because of a criminal conviction, if the government considers a person's removal to be in the public interest, or in certain cases involving the spouse or partner of someone already facing a deportation order.

Source: Legit.ng