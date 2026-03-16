A Nigerian student who's currently in his 500 level in school has shared photos from his mother's recent visit

In the now-viral photos, he proudly displayed all the items that his thoughtful mother brought to school for him

While some netizens commented on his mother's heartwarming gesture, others were more concerned about his hairstyle

A heartwarming scene was captured at a Nigerian university when a 500-level student received an unexpected visit.

His doting mother had arrived carrying loads of foodstuffs for him, and his happiness knew no bounds.

Student beams with joy after receiving anointing oil, foodstuffs from his mother. Photo credit: @5starbarber1/X.

Source: Twitter

Thoughtful mum brings foodstuffs for son in school

The surprise left the young man overjoyed and overwhelmed by his mother’s thoughtfulness and love.

Identified as @5starbarber1 on X, the happy son displayed the items his mother brought.

Her gifts included foodstuffs such as garri and beans, as well as a bottle of spiritual olive oil blessed by her church.

Not all attention, however, focused on the mother’s generosity. Some social media users were quick to comment on the student’s newly shaved hairstyle.

The 'skin cut' style sparked a buzz online that partially overshadowed the reunion.

Observers shared their views and jokes about his appearance as much as the heartwarming gesture itself.

"500L 2nd semester starts tomorrow and my mom came visiting today," the post's caption read.

Student who shaved his head gets anointing oil, foodstuffs from his mother. Photo credit: @5starbarber1/X.

Source: Twitter

Reactions as son receives gifts from mum in school

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Aayur said:

"Your mama go just dey happy every seconds for this hairstyle wey u dey on."

Ladan said:

"No fall Mummy hand o. All the best brother."

Aje said:

"With that Dominion oil. Go Yee and Dominate."

Victor Odumosu reacted:

"Mothers love is real, hope Ibogun is treating you well."

Opemipo said:

"Na workshop I dey see for back so. So you be ibogun boy."

Charles wrote:

"No be small beans and bread go goes down ooo. Now Na just to add a packet of Pepsi and loaves of bread. Take am easy try chop stir fry pasta with air fried chicken make you sef enjoy your barbing money."

Poetic Scientist said:

"Olive oil ika !! Send arrow and you go see power. Take ham play first."

Doyinsola wrote:

"Awwww. Thank you mummy, Oya finish and give mummy the world if you can."

Khalifa said:

"You better read your books. Send aza make I buy you plam oil 10k."

Abbey added:

"Iya ni alabaro ọmọ, Iya ni wura iyebiye ti a ko le fi owo ra. May the Almighty God continue to preserve, uphold, strengthen and prosper your Mom, may you win massively in life and may your mom reap the fruits of her labor by God's Grace and Mercies, AMEN."

See the post below:

Woman receives thoughtful gift from son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a heartwarming video showing the moment he surprised his mother with a thoughtful gift.

In the video, the emotional woman was seen singing and crying as her son hugged her in the presence of eyewitnesses.

Source: Legit.ng