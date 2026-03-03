A Nigerian man who serves as a soldier in the US military has gone viral after he made an observation about the attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran

The individual took to his social media page to make a comment that immediately grabbed the attention of many of his followers on a popular platform

He spoke about the recent attack carried out by the US military in Sokoto State, Nigeria, and gave it a label, while he also spoke about the attacks on Iran

A Nigerian serving in the US military has reacted to the continuous attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran by the US military under the orders of Donald Trump.

The military personnel, in his post which many people have reacted to, described the US president as a very generous person.

US soldier comments on Iran attack

The soldier also spoke about the recent military action in Sokoto and made a statement about the attacks on Iran.

He labelled the attacks in Sokoto State, Nigeria by the US military a Christmas gift by Donald Trump and labelled the attacks on Iran as a Ramadan gift from the US president.

@SgtShow01, in a post on his media page, wrote:

"Christmas gift in Nigeria… Ramadan gift in Iran…"

After saying this, he spoke about the US president in a strange way, describing him as a generous person.

He wrote:

"POTUS is very magnanimous."

His statements about the airstrike in Sokoto and those on the Islamic Republic of Iran caught the attention of some of his followers, who immediately took to the comments page of the post to speak.

Reactions as soldier speaks about Iran, Sokoto

@BeckynotLynch noted:

"Generosity at its peak! Good morning Sgt-medic… Yesterday was fun!"

@qroniqls added:

"I was looking for your tweet this morning. Make e no be say Trump don deploy you to the ME."

@olutomidehans noted:

"It is better to give than to receive.."

@Poundsgroup001 added:

"He is Carrying Everyone along."

@perrybtc_ shared:

"He’s a generous person. A gift giver to terrorists."

@tjazz4ever added:

"Allah's gift is everywhere, everyday for everyone. Remember, once you are living, you benefit, that active protein sequence can stop at will - the will of the one that initiated it. So why the braggadocio. Rest uncle soja."

@Noal865671 wrote:

"He never forgets to deliver gifts during every holy period."

@MaziPatrickESQ shared:

"Lmfao never envisioned it this way 😂.gotta love trump."

@drunkito said:

"Very kind and ruggedly gifted."

Read the post below:

Source: Legit.ng