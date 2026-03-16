A Nigerian woman shared the three documents she submitted to enable her secure a scholarship in Canada

She opened about her processes, as she advised those who were also interested in the same journey

Many who came across her post made more inquiries and shared their similar experiences about their scholarship experiences

A Nigerian woman lady shared how she was awarded a fully funded scholarship to a university in Canada.

She shared her story on TikTok, highlighting three documents she submitted to aid her application.

Nigerian Lady Mentions 3 Documents She Submitted to Secure Fully Funded Scholarship in Canada

Source: TikTok

Identified on TikTok as @kaaylo8, she advised future applicants that they must not have the documents at hand before applying, but must be sure that they could get it in the future.

She said:

"The first document to get in place is your certificate, your BSc certificate... Then the second one is your transcript."

She explained how the documents work, adding that the third one was the academic CV.

Her other posts revealed that she was schooling at the University of Saskatchewan.

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's

Source: Legit.ng