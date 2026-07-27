The United States (US) government has updated its official guidance on proving citizenship without a birth certificate in March 2026

Americans without a birth certificate on file must first contact the vital records office in their birth state to begin the process

Secondary documents such as hospital records, baptism certificates, and early school records may also be needed to support a citizenship claim

The United States government has outlined the steps Americans can take to prove their citizenship when they do not have a birth certificate, with guidance last updated on March 17, 2026.

The process applies to individuals born in the US whose birth was never officially registered or whose records cannot be located.

The US government reveals alternative documents you can use to prove citizenship without a birth certificate. Photo Credit: Kevin Dietsch, Al Drago

Source: Getty Images

According to the official guidance, the first step is to contact the vital records office in the state where the person was born. That office will carry out a search for any existing birth record.

What happens when no record exists

If the vital records office cannot find a birth certificate, it will issue a Letter of No Record. This document confirms that a search was conducted and includes the person's name, date of birth, the range of years searched, and a formal statement that no birth certificate was found on file.

While the Letter of No Record is an important document, it does not on its own serve as proof of citizenship. The government says additional secondary evidence may be required to support the claim that the person was born in the United States.

Secondary evidence that can be used

The guidance lists several types of documents that may be accepted as secondary evidence of birth in the US:

1. A hospital birth certificate.

2. A baptism certificate.

3. Census records.

4. Early school records.

These documents, when combined with the Letter of No Record, help build a case for citizenship. The government advises that the strength of a citizenship claim depends on the range and reliability of the supporting materials provided.

Read the full official guidance on [proving US citizenship without a birth certificate](https://www.usa.gov/citizenship-no-birth-certificate) on the US government's website.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US had explained how many years foreigners must live in the country before applying for citizenship.

US: Challenges faced by dual citizenship holders

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US government had highlighted the challenges encountered by dual citizenship holders.

The government urged dual citizens to research the laws of any country where they hold nationality before departure.

The guidance, published by the US government, applies to anyone who is a national of the United States and at least one other country, whether they acquired that status by birth, parentage, or naturalisation.

Source: Legit.ng