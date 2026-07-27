The UK government has published official entry requirements all international visitors must meet before arrival

Visitors are expected to ensure they meet specific criteria that apply for the full duration of their stay in the country

Depending on nationality, there may be additional steps to complete before boarding a flight to the UK

The UK government has outlined two mandatory requirements that every international visitor must satisfy before entering the country, according to guidance published on the official UK government website.

According to the official UK border control guidance, all travellers arriving at a UK port or airport must present a valid identity document, such as a passport or an accepted identity card.

UK announces two border checks every foreign traveler must pass. Photo credit: JAMES SPEAKMAN/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The document must remain valid for the entire duration of the visit, not just on the day of arrival.

Visa and ETA Rules for UK Entry

The second requirement concerns travel authorisation. Depending on a traveller's nationality, they may need either a visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter or transit through the United Kingdom.

The ETA is a relatively newer digital permission linked electronically to a traveller's passport, and it applies to nationals from countries that do not require a full visa but are no longer automatically exempt from pre-entry checks.

Travellers are advised to verify which documents apply to their specific nationality before departing for the UK, as requirements differ significantly from one country to another.

What Travellers Can Bring Into the UK

Beyond identity and authorisation documents, the guidance also covers customs rules on arrival. Visitors must declare any goods that exceed their duty-free allowance, any banned or restricted items, goods intended for resale, and cash amounts above the equivalent of €10,000 when arriving from outside the European Union.

Both travellers and their baggage may be subject to checks for any undeclared items.

The UK government has made the full guidance available online for all prospective visitors to review ahead of travel.

UK Government releases information about British passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government outlined the six types of British nationality that qualify a person to apply for a British passport.

British citizenship is the most common category, but holders of overseas, subject, and protected person statuses are also eligible.

Source: Legit.ng