Priscilla Ojo and Toyin Abraham Reunite at Veekee James' Baby's Dedication in Lagos, Draw Reactions
- Priscilla Ojo and Toyin Abraham were spotted together at fashion designer Veekee James's baby Eliana's dedication in Lagos
- The reunion caught attention given the past speculations of a rift between Priscilla's mother, Iyabo Ojo, and Toyin Abraham
- Fans praised Priscilla for maintaining her own relationship with Toyin Abraham as they reacted to
Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, turned heads on Sunday, July 27, 2026, after she was photographed alongside Toyin Abraham at fashion designer Veekee James's baby dedication ceremony in Lagos.
The event, which celebrated the christening of Veekee James's daughter Eliana, drew several celebrities from the entertainment industry. Content creator Enioluwa, reality star Imisi, media personality Toke Makinwa, actresses Nancy Isime and Mercy Aigbe were also present.
One of the highlights was a video which captured Priscilla, Enioluwa, and Toyin as they posed for a video at the event.
The sighting sparked conversation largely because of the past tensions between her mother, Iyabo Ojo, and Toyin Abraham during the premiere of her movie Return of Arinzo, which Priscilla also reacted to.
While Iyabo Ojo and Toyin have shut down rumours of a rift between them, the new video of the actress with Priscilla has left many talking
The video quickly sparked a wider conversation online about whether children should carry their parents' quarrels into their own social lives.
The TikTok video of Toyin Abraham and Priscilla Ojo at Veekee James' event is below:
What Fans Said About the Reunion
Reactions from followers were mixed but largely positive, with many applauding Priscilla for rising above the adult conflict:
@Ty wrote:
"I love this but she must have boundaries"
@celebrity.trendss replied:
"Write her an Email or better still Dm her to keep having boundaries. You think these people really give a? Radarada oshisco"
@Anikeade commented:
"That's why there's a saying that says when adults fight the children stay away. I have grown to learn that even if our parents have issues with their friends or family we children dnt get involved. No matter how my mum fights her friends you will always see me joyfully greeting them once i see them and they would acknowledge me so well that u wnt know they have issues."
@Ty added:
"I love this but she must have boundary"
@BossLady wrote:
"No some children will inherit the quarrel it can neva be I love this Pricilla"
@Adorable shared:
"kudos guys. putting haters in their place. silent them mood."
Priscilla Ojo fires back at Lizzy Anjorin
In other news, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla broke her silence after actress Lizzy Anjorin aimed at her mother, Iyabo Ojo, over their attendance at Soso Soberekon's wedding.
Lizzy posted a video on Instagram over the weekend in which she went after both mother and daughter without any apparent provocation.
Priscilla wasted little time addressing the claims. In a post shared on her Instagram stories, she made clear that as an adult, she makes her own decisions about where she goes and would never show up somewhere without being welcomed
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng