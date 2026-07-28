Priscilla Ojo and Toyin Abraham were spotted together at fashion designer Veekee James's baby Eliana's dedication in Lagos

The reunion caught attention given the past speculations of a rift between Priscilla's mother, Iyabo Ojo, and Toyin Abraham

Fans praised Priscilla for maintaining her own relationship with Toyin Abraham as they reacted to

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo, turned heads on Sunday, July 27, 2026, after she was photographed alongside Toyin Abraham at fashion designer Veekee James's baby dedication ceremony in Lagos.

The event, which celebrated the christening of Veekee James's daughter Eliana, drew several celebrities from the entertainment industry. Content creator Enioluwa, reality star Imisi, media personality Toke Makinwa, actresses Nancy Isime and Mercy Aigbe were also present.

Priscilla Ojo and Enioluwa Adeoluwa spotted with Toyin Abraham. Credit: itspricsy/toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

One of the highlights was a video which captured Priscilla, Enioluwa, and Toyin as they posed for a video at the event.

The sighting sparked conversation largely because of the past tensions between her mother, Iyabo Ojo, and Toyin Abraham during the premiere of her movie Return of Arinzo, which Priscilla also reacted to.

While Iyabo Ojo and Toyin have shut down rumours of a rift between them, the new video of the actress with Priscilla has left many talking

The video quickly sparked a wider conversation online about whether children should carry their parents' quarrels into their own social lives.

Mixed reactions trail Toyin Abraham and Priscilla Ojo's reunion. Credit: toyinabraham1

Source: Instagram

The TikTok video of Toyin Abraham and Priscilla Ojo at Veekee James' event is below:

What Fans Said About the Reunion

Reactions from followers were mixed but largely positive, with many applauding Priscilla for rising above the adult conflict:

@Ty wrote:

"I love this but she must have boundaries"

@celebrity.trendss replied:

"Write her an Email or better still Dm her to keep having boundaries. You think these people really give a? Radarada oshisco"

@Anikeade commented:

"That's why there's a saying that says when adults fight the children stay away. I have grown to learn that even if our parents have issues with their friends or family we children dnt get involved. No matter how my mum fights her friends you will always see me joyfully greeting them once i see them and they would acknowledge me so well that u wnt know they have issues."

@Ty added:

"I love this but she must have boundary"

@BossLady wrote:

"No some children will inherit the quarrel it can neva be I love this Pricilla"

@Adorable shared:

"kudos guys. putting haters in their place. silent them mood."

Priscilla Ojo fires back at Lizzy Anjorin

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Priscilla broke her silence after actress Lizzy Anjorin aimed at her mother, Iyabo Ojo, over their attendance at Soso Soberekon's wedding.

Lizzy posted a video on Instagram over the weekend in which she went after both mother and daughter without any apparent provocation.

Priscilla wasted little time addressing the claims. In a post shared on her Instagram stories, she made clear that as an adult, she makes her own decisions about where she goes and would never show up somewhere without being welcomed

Source: Legit.ng