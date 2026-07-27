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Canada Issues 11 Passport Requirements for Dual Citizens Travelling in 2026
World

Canada Issues 11 Passport Requirements for Dual Citizens Travelling in 2026

by  Basit Jamiu
3 min read
  • Canada's government outlined specific passport and travel requirements that dual citizens must meet before and during trips abroad in 2026
  • Dual citizens may face entry bans, military service obligations, tax demands, and restricted access to Canadian consular help in some countries
  • All Canadian dual citizens returning to Canada by air must carry a valid Canadian passport, even if another country requires a different travel document

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The Canadian government has published guidance listing the rules and risks that Canadians holding citizenship in another country must understand before travelling abroad in 2026.

The guidance applies to any Canadian who holds dual or multiple citizenships, whether acquired by birth in another country, through a parent's nationality, or by formally applying for foreign citizenship.

Dual citizenship laws require travellers to check embassy rules and review travel advisories before departure.
Canadian government guidance highlights rules and risks for dual citizens travelling abroad in 2026. Photo credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

The government noted that some Canadians may not even be aware they hold citizenship elsewhere, particularly those born in Canada to a parent who is a citizen of another country.

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What Dual Citizens Must Do Before Leaving Canada

Before departing, Canadians with dual citizenship are advised to check the dual citizenship laws of the country they are visiting, contact that country's embassy or consulate in Canada, and review the government's Travel Advice and Advisories for destination-specific guidance.

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According to Canadian government, some countries do not legally recognise dual citizenship and may treat the traveller solely as their own national from the moment of arrival.

Rules That May Apply While Abroad

Once in a country where they also hold citizenship, Canadians may encounter a range of legal obligations that do not apply to other Canadian travellers. These include:

1. A requirement to use a passport issued by that country to enter or exit

2. The need for an exit visa before leaving

3. Mandatory registration of Canadian citizenship upon arrival

4. An exit ban linked to investigations involving the traveller, a family member, or their employer, or arising from civil and criminal disputes

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5. Laws requiring parental consent to leave the country, which may vary by age, gender, or marital status

6. Compulsory military service registration, which can be imposed on arrival or when attempting to depart

7. Tax obligations as a citizen of that country

8. A requirement to register children born in Canada with the local authorities

The government also warned that in countries where Canadian citizenship is not recognised, local authorities may legally block access to Canadian consular services during an emergency.

Canadian passport requirement ensures all dual citizens return to Canada by air with valid documentation.
Consular services abroad may be restricted when local authorities do not recognise Canadian citizenship. Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Returning to Canada

Regardless of what another country requires, any dual citizen returning to Canada by air must carry a valid Canadian passport. This rule applies even when travelling through a third country or when the destination requires the traveller to use a foreign passport. A special authorisation exists for those unable to comply, but it is not guaranteed.

Canadians who need assistance during an emergency abroad can contact the nearest Canadian office or reach the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.

Canada lists 6 requirements for visitor visa

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UK warns: 1 thing dual citizens are not allowed to do

Legit.ng earlier reported that Canada's immigration authorities have published six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil to qualify for a visitor visa, placing particular emphasis on an applicant's ability to convince an officer they will leave the country once their permitted stay ends.

The temporary resident visa, as it is formally known, covers entry for purposes such as tourism, visiting family or friends, and other short-term activities.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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