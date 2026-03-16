A University of Ibadan engineering student has shared how failing tests despite studying hard gradually reduced his academic confidence

The Electrical and Electronics Engineering undergraduate earlier went viral after disclosing his CGPA dropped from 4.2 to 3.33

His post responding to another X user about university struggles sparked reactions from students sharing similar academic experiences

An undergraduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, has sparked conversations online after opening up about how studying engineering affected his academic confidence.

The Electrical and Electronics Engineering student, identified on X as @jociefer, shared his experience while reacting to a post by another user about how university life can humble students academically.

A Nigerian man who had been doing well academically speaks about his performance. Photo credit: dangrytsku/Getty Images, UI

Source: UGC

The discussion began after X user @mejitwo posted:

"Uni will really humble you. I don't even think I'm smart anymore. LMAOOHELPOOO."

Man speaks about his academic performance

Quoting the tweet, the UI student admitted that pursuing an engineering degree had also taken a toll on his academic confidence.

His post came shortly after he had earlier gone viral for lamenting the drop in his grade point average from 4.2 to 3.33 while studying the demanding programme.

Man who had been doing well academically shares his academic journey in UI. Photo credit: PAU, ANdy Cross/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to him, although he had not always considered himself academically confident, the situation became worse when he began failing tests in university despite studying hard for them.

He wrote:

“This engineering degree I'm pursuing has lowkey had the same effect on me. I've never really been academically confident per say since I left primary school, but once I entered uni and started seeing myself fail tests that I read for… the small confidence I had started to dry up.”

See his X post below:

Reactions to UI student's academic performance

Some of the comments are below.

@mejitwo wrote:

"It's a humbling experience. 💔 But we keep pushing regardless."

@El_sa0000 stated:

"I’m proud of how far you’ve come.❤️"

@Bami_to_ur_feed commented:

"The important thing is we get over the line.

so many successful engineers today will tell you, you'll fail tests, you'll question your existence, but don't lose your perseverance and your curiosity. that's all it takes to go anywhere in this field❤️

you sef no small, Engineer!"

@unusualGoliath wrote:

"Guyyy, I don't want to even talk about my experience here sef."

@irapss_ae said:

"You just dey get the clarity now😂😂"

In a similar story, a University of Ibadan graduate celebrated earning a Second Class Lower (2:2) degree despite early academic struggles.

She disclosed that she finished her first year with a third-class CGPA, but gradually improved her performance to graduate with.

UI direct entry graduate recounts academic improvement

Legit.ng had reported that a University of Ibadan Civil Engineering graduate shared how his CGPA improved steadily from 2.81 to 3.25 before graduation.

The Direct Entry student disclosed that he began at the 200 level and worked consistently to move from Second Class Lower to Second Class Upper.

He was later inducted as a graduate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers after completing his undergraduate studies.

Source: Legit.ng