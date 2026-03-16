Man Who Had Been Doing Well in School Opens Up About Struggling Academically After Entering UI
- A University of Ibadan engineering student has shared how failing tests despite studying hard gradually reduced his academic confidence
- The Electrical and Electronics Engineering undergraduate earlier went viral after disclosing his CGPA dropped from 4.2 to 3.33
- His post responding to another X user about university struggles sparked reactions from students sharing similar academic experiences
An undergraduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, has sparked conversations online after opening up about how studying engineering affected his academic confidence.
The Electrical and Electronics Engineering student, identified on X as @jociefer, shared his experience while reacting to a post by another user about how university life can humble students academically.
The discussion began after X user @mejitwo posted:
"Uni will really humble you. I don't even think I'm smart anymore. LMAOOHELPOOO."
Man speaks about his academic performance
Quoting the tweet, the UI student admitted that pursuing an engineering degree had also taken a toll on his academic confidence.
His post came shortly after he had earlier gone viral for lamenting the drop in his grade point average from 4.2 to 3.33 while studying the demanding programme.
According to him, although he had not always considered himself academically confident, the situation became worse when he began failing tests in university despite studying hard for them.
He wrote:
“This engineering degree I'm pursuing has lowkey had the same effect on me. I've never really been academically confident per say since I left primary school, but once I entered uni and started seeing myself fail tests that I read for… the small confidence I had started to dry up.”
See his X post below:
Reactions to UI student's academic performance
Some of the comments are below.
@mejitwo wrote:
"It's a humbling experience. 💔 But we keep pushing regardless."
@El_sa0000 stated:
"I’m proud of how far you’ve come.❤️"
@Bami_to_ur_feed commented:
"The important thing is we get over the line.
so many successful engineers today will tell you, you'll fail tests, you'll question your existence, but don't lose your perseverance and your curiosity. that's all it takes to go anywhere in this field❤️
you sef no small, Engineer!"
@unusualGoliath wrote:
"Guyyy, I don't want to even talk about my experience here sef."
@irapss_ae said:
"You just dey get the clarity now😂😂"
In a similar story, a University of Ibadan graduate celebrated earning a Second Class Lower (2:2) degree despite early academic struggles.
She disclosed that she finished her first year with a third-class CGPA, but gradually improved her performance to graduate with.
UI direct entry graduate recounts academic improvement
Legit.ng had reported that a University of Ibadan Civil Engineering graduate shared how his CGPA improved steadily from 2.81 to 3.25 before graduation.
The Direct Entry student disclosed that he began at the 200 level and worked consistently to move from Second Class Lower to Second Class Upper.
He was later inducted as a graduate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers after completing his undergraduate studies.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng