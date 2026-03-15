A University of Ibadan Civil Engineering graduate shared how his CGPA improved steadily from 2.81 to 3.25 before graduation

The Direct Entry student disclosed that he began at the 200 level and worked consistently to move from Second Class Lower to Second Class Upper

He was later inducted as a graduate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers after completing his undergraduate studies

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, Stephen Arise, has inspired many with his improvement in academic performance during his undergraduate studies.

The graduate took to LinkedIn to recount how his cumulative grade point average (CGPA) rose steadily from 2.81 to a strong second class upper (2:1) before graduation.

A UI Civil Engineering graduate shares how his CGPA rose from 2.81 to a strong 2:1 before graduation. Photo credit: Stephen Arise/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to Arise, he began his academic journey as a Direct Entry student in the Department of Civil Engineering, joining the university at the 200 level.

UI direct entry graduate recounts academic improvement

In his post, Arise explained that his CGPA stood at 2.81 out of 4.00 during his early days in the programme. Determined to improve, he said he worked consistently to raise his academic performance over the following years.

During his 300 level, he had a second-class upper result, then in both 400 level and 500 level, he bagged a first-class.

He wrote:

"200 Level: 2.81/4.00

300 Level: 3.15/4.00

400 Level: 3.67/4.00

500 Level: 3.62/4.00."

He eventually graduated with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) and a final CGPA of 3.25 out of 4.00.

UI direct entry graduate inducted into NSE

Arise also disclosed that he was recently inducted as a graduate member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, marking his official entry into the professional engineering community.

A University of Ibadan direct entry graduate bags 2 first class honours after low grade. Photo credit: Stephen Arise/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Beyond academics, Arise highlighted his internship with Etteh Aro & Partners, where he gained hands-on experience in structural design and engineering analysis.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Exactly two weeks ago, I was officially inducted as a Graduate Member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE). Taking this oath was a proud moment, marking my formal entry into the professional engineering community.

Joining the Department of Civil Engineering at the University of Ibadan as a 200L Direct Entry student was both a challenge and an incredible opportunity. Looking back today, I am proud of the path I’ve walked and the growth I’ve experienced along the way.

My academic journey was defined by consistency and the pursuit of improvement. I started with a CGPA of 2.81 in my 200 level, but I was determined to push myself further.

This steady climb allowed me to elevate my standing from Second Class Lower to Second Class Honours (Upper Division), with a final CGPA of 3.25/4.00.

But university was about more than just grades; it was about the bridge between theory and practice. My internship at Etteh Aro & Partners was a pivotal moment. It moved me from the classroom into the professional arena, where I gained hands-on experience in structural design using industry-standard tools like ProtaStructure, STAAD.Pro, and AutoCAD."

UI graduate misses his induction ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan Food Technology graduate explained why he missed his induction despite emerging as the best graduating student.

The graduate revealed he travelled to Abuja to participate in activities surrounding the Nigerian Alternative Protein Summit.

Source: Legit.ng