A Nigerian man took to social media to warn people who envy their friends, as he showed off a solar inverter

The young man mentioned what he told his friend after the individual asked him an important question

In the video he posted online, he also revealed the total amount spent on the installation of the solar system

A young man has taken to his social media page to warn people after his friend bought him a solar inverter because of what he told him.

He explained in the video that his friend had asked him what he needed, and without wasting time, he told his friend that he had a problem with his solar inverter system.

Young man shares how friend surprised him after asking what he needed, reveals amount spent. Photo Source: TikTok/jaedorauthentic007

Source: TikTok

Nigerian man shows newly purchased solar inverter

Hearing this, @jaedorauthentic007 mentioned in the video that his friend bought him a solar inverter.

After the purchase and installation of the solar system, he made a video warning people not to wish for the downfall of their friends because of what his own friend did for him.

He said:

"One of my friends asked me, 'Jide, what do you need?' I told him I have a solar inverter problem. He bought this solar for me. Everything cost N1.2 million."

Nigerian man says friend replaced his faulty solar inverter after one conversation, reveals amount spent. Photo Source: TikTok/jaedorauthentic007

Source: TikTok

Sending a message to people after what his friend had done, he said in the TikTok video:

"Continue to wait for your friend's downfall, sit there. Your progress is in God's hand."

Reactions as man shows off solar system

Wymer noted:

"Sir, not all friends can do something like this for their fellow friends."

Sukurat added:

"May God bless him, it shows youre also a good friend to him."

8plugs. Adegbayi98 stresse:

"All this one no concern me. I rent house yesterday and I no remember the road again."

oluprogress stressed:

"Many will say you are good but let me tell you this, your friend is a good friend. Some people are good to their friend even support them when they are in need but when they have little problem, they will forget you."

Sir Kay noted:

"Bro, you're a nice person to that your friend, that's the simple fact."

Kafayat Oluwatobi said:

"Please give me that ur friend no so we can be friend."

omoyenifunmilayo36 stressed:

"May God continue to bless the giver. I thank God for blessing me with good friends too

Mrs. Naomi, anesthesiologist, said:

"You also have been kind to him before that's your rewards of being good friend."

topeee1234 explained:

"You're also a good person wahlaii"

AKINLABI KAZEEM stressed:

"To have good friends is part of blessing from God."

︎fortuneBJFx2 noted:

"May God bless him ❤️🙏 things we’d love to see and may God bless you too."

2secondz/understanding shared:

"Good friends still Dey, God bless you and your friend."

catherinebrooks noted:

"I swear that's what happen to me also.'

Green Yard Nigeria noted:

"Abi o. My Friend Ozigi Shaibu you will never die young you will never lack."

mc Apple lee said:

"You too u are a very correct friend to that ur friend. may God bless ur friendship ."

Watch the video of him sending a message to the public about the solar inverter.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man said goodbye to NEPA and fuel problems after installing a solar inverter system. He also shared the total amount he spent and gave a breakdown of the items used for the installation.

Nigerian man installs N600k solar system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man installed a solar inverter system in his apartment to enjoy uninterrupted electricity.

He shared the full breakdown of the items he bought and revealed that he spent a total of N600,000 on the installation.

Source: Legit.ng