A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has taken to social media to share details of his JAMB results online

The individual posted a document showing the CGPA he had in the 100 level at the university, and what he had in his Anatomy exam

People who saw the total score he got in the UTME and the multiple As in his school results took to the comments section to praise him

A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) who scored 99 in Chemistry in his JAMB examination has shared his 100-level CGPA online.

Though he has graduated from the university, he took to social media to join an academic trend while showing off his outstanding academic results.

Nigerian man posts 321 JAMB score, shows off perfect 5.00 GPA in 100 level. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/MedicToriq, Getty Images/MStudioImages

Source: Getty Images

LAUTECH graduate shares his results, many react

From his post, he made it clear that he scored a total of 321 in JAMB, with his highest score being 99 in Chemistry out of the four subjects he wrote.

After that, he revealed that at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), he had a very high CGPA in his 100 level and displayed it online.

@MedicToriq wrote:

"Scored 321 in JAMB."

"🏅 Scored 99 in Chemistry."

"🏅 Finished 100 Level first semester with a 5.00 GPA."

He wrote further in the post, adding that due to his academic achievement and brilliance, he earned a scholarship that covered his tuition fees.

LAUTECH graduate who scored 321 in JAMB shares 100-level CGPA, people react. Photo Source: Twitter/MedicToriq

Source: Twitter

He also mentioned his final CGPA and his score in one of the Anatomy in-course exams he took in school.

His statement:

"🏅 Finished second semester with a 4.96 GPA."

"🏅 Earned a scholarship covering my entire medical school tuition, plus stipends, through exceptional academic performance."

"🏅 Scored 86 in one of my Anatomy in-course exams."

"None of this happened by my strength alone."

"All thanks to God. 🤍"

He credited God in the post, saying he did not achieve the feat by his own strength alone, and many people reacted to his academic results online.

Reactions as LAUTECH graduate posts JAMB result

@_Abdulraheem10 wrote:

"Woww ✨✨Allahuma Bārik . I had 91 in CHM."

@XenoVerseh added:

"Guyy. You dey try forget."

@metamind05 said:

"An Academic IDAN indeed."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) shared how he improved from a 1.79 CGPA in 100 level to graduate with a Second Class Upper degree.

He explained that although his original goal was to become the best graduating student, he worked harder after his poor start and eventually achieved a much better result.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan (UI) graduate shared how she moved from a Second Class Lower (2:2) CGPA in her first semester of 100 level to graduating with a First Class degree in Pharmacy.

She recalled being afraid she would not gain admission after writing JAMB and the post-UTME, but said her journey succeeded after years of hard work.

Nigerian lady shares JAMB score and CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared her WAEC result, where she got seven As, her JAMB score of 306, and her 100-level CGPA of 4.96.

She also said she had distinctions in all her First MB exams, and many people praised her for doing well in school.

Source: Legit.ng