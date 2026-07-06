Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala celebrates African teams' impressive showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Her message leaves out South Africa and Algeria, triggering mixed reactions from football fans

Nigerians also react to her optimism about the Super Eagles' chances of reaching the next World Cup

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has praised the performances of African nations at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup, celebrating the continent's strong showing while expressing optimism about Nigeria's future on football's biggest stage.

Her comments, shared on her verified X account on Sunday, came after African teams made history at the expanded tournament, with nine of the 10 representatives progressing beyond the group stage before several were knocked out in the knockout rounds.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organization, during Panel Discussion at the 62nd Munich Security Conference in Germany. Photo by Johannes Simon

Source: Getty Images

Okonjo-Iweala commended the teams that had represented Africa with determination, highlighting Morocco and Egypt for reaching the third round while describing Cape Verde as one of the tournament's biggest success stories.

"So proud of the performance of the African teams at the World Cup! Morocco and Egypt have made it through so far, but Cape Verde was a standout," she wrote

She also recognised the efforts of DR Congo, Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana despite their exits, insisting they had fought courageously throughout the competition.

"DRC, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana also battled. Thanks to all for making us proud. Keeping fingers crossed on further progress!"

The former Nigerian finance minister ended her message by expressing hope that the Super Eagles would return to the World Cup at the next opportunity after missing the 2026 edition.

"Would be exciting if Nigeria makes it through to the next World Cup."

Fans notice South Africa's omission

While her message was intended as a celebration of African football, many supporters quickly noticed that she did not mention South Africa.

According to the BBC, Bafana Bafana reached the knockout rounds before losing to co-hosts Canada in the round of 32.

South Africa players dejected after their elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026 against Canada in Los Angeles. Photo by Fran Santiago

Source: Getty Images

The omission immediately became a talking point online, with supporters debating whether it was an oversight or a deliberate decision.

One fan, @Vuks75, questioned why South Africa was excluded.

"You forgot to mention South Africa. We made sure Nigeria did not qualify and we played against two host nations. Do you care to give credit where it is due?"

Another user, @Lri_Bernard, admitted the omission caught his attention.

"I was looking out for that country, but she didn't mention them."

Similarly, @princepeterameh wrote:

"Notice how she didn't mention that country... exactly."

Others appeared pleased with the omission.

@INC_officiall posted:

"Thank God you never mentioned Bafana Bafana of South Africa."

Another supporter, @SoulXtra100, added:

"No mention of South Africa like it should."

Meanwhile, @assez_15 asked:

"Where is South Africa?"

Another user, @OTunBa7, echoed the same sentiment.

"And South Africa?"

On the other hand, @rolsocool praised the decision.

"Thank you, ma, for not mentioning that xenophobic country."

Super Eagles comments spark debate over NFF integrity

Okonjo-Iweala's hope that Nigeria would qualify for the next World Cup also generated widespread discussion among Nigerian football fans.

According to SuperSport, Nigeria missed out on the 2026 World Cup largely because of coaching instability, inconsistent tactics, administrative issues and poor planning. Despite having one of Africa's most talented squads, the Super Eagles lacked the structure and cohesion needed to secure qualification.

Rather than focusing on the Super Eagles' future, many supporters used the opportunity to criticise the administration of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), blaming years of poor leadership for the country's absence from the tournament.

@mieanadonye expressed frustration over Nigeria's failure to qualify.

"Thanks to our darling Nigeria for not qualifying at all. Thanks to the corrupt politicians for politicising our sport with their brothers and in-laws. We keep moving on without demanding accountability."

Another fan, @Lepe89, argued that experienced football figures should be leading the country's sporting affairs.

"We need football people in the NFF, not politicians. The government should appoint an ex-footballer as sports minister."

For @yusufzone, sweeping reforms remain necessary before Nigeria can compete consistently at the highest level.

"If we do not undertake a comprehensive overhaul of the present NFF, Nigeria could still fail to qualify for the next World Cup."

The same user later added:

"Unless the entire executive team is replaced, qualifying for the next World Cup may remain a mirage."

Another supporter, @olaair, questioned the priorities of those running Nigerian football.

"With the kind of people currently running the NFF, there is little hope. They appear more interested in themselves than growing Nigerian football."

@tchinemelum also criticised football administrators.

"They are busy diverting funds meant for football development and owing coaches and players."

Similarly, @MenaBossBoss demanded resignations after another unsuccessful qualification campaign.

"The NFF has become an association of politicians. They should all resign."

Some supporters, however, remained optimistic.

@Tellthetru21759 believes the Super Eagles have learned valuable lessons from their disappointment.

"Nigeria has learnt its lessons and I believe they will now take every game seriously because there are no underdogs anymore. Thanks to Okonjo-Iweala for your support."

Another fan, @FarouqUmar23, admitted disappointment over Nigeria's absence while backing the remaining African representatives.

"It is sad the Super Eagles didn't qualify, but we are fully supporting Morocco and Egypt."

CAF consoles South Africa after World Cup exit

Legit.ng previously reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) paid tribute to South Africa after Bafana Bafana's historic World Cup campaign ended with defeat to co-hosts Canada in the knockout stage.

The continental body praised the South Africans for making history by reaching the knockout rounds for the first time and also commended the team's defensive organisation, resilience and fighting spirit throughout the tournament, describing their campaign as one that inspired African football.

Source: Legit.ng