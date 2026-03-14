A University of Ibadan graduate celebrated earning a Second Class Lower (2:2) degree despite early academic struggles

She disclosed that she finished her first year with a third-class CGPA, but gradually improved her performance to graduate with

She said she remained proud of her journey and also celebrated becoming a member of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (MNIFST)

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, Temidayo Oladoke, has taken to social media to celebrate earning a Second Class Lower (2:2) degree.

The recent UI graduate decided to reflect on the academic struggles she faced during her time at the institution on a LinkedIn post.

A University of Ibadan graduate finishes with a second-class lower in Food Technology. Photo credit: Temidayo Oladoke/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Temidayo Oladoke completed her studies in Food Technology at the university.

In her post, Oladoke explained that although some people might not consider a 2:2 degree worth celebrating, she remains proud of her academic journey and the progress she made over the years.

UI Food Technology graduate bags 2:2

She, however, pointed out that becoming a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (MNIFST) was an important milestone in her life.

She revealed that her original childhood dream was to become a medical doctor. However, that ambition changed over time as she progressed through secondary school.

When it was time to apply to university, she initially planned to study pharmacy. However, she explained that a D grade in Mathematics in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) affected her eligibility for pharmacy and medicine programmes.

A UI graduate celebrates as she bags a 2:2 in food technology. Photo credit: University of Ibadan

Source: UGC

As a result, she applied to study Food Technology, a course she admitted she knew nothing about at the time. Sadly, her first year in the department proved extremely challenging.

UI graduate with 2:2 shares academic struggle

According to her, the presence of mathematics and physics courses in her programme made the transition difficult, and she ended her 100-level with a third-class grade point average of 1.92 out of 4.00.

Determined to improve, Oladoke said she decided to dedicate more effort to her studies. Over time, she gradually improved her performance and eventually graduated with a CGPA of 2.67 out of 4.00, earning a Second Class Lower degree.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"My Journey to becoming MNIFST.

I know people might be expecting this to be one of the many long stories of how I came out on top of my class against all odds, but it’s not, and I didn’t. In fact, I finished with a 2:2 from the department of Food Technology, University of Ibadan.

While a lot of people might also expect me to be quiet about this, or would say that there is nothing to be proud about, i am here to say that I am immensely proud of myself, and I would share why.

When I was a child, I wanted to be a medical doctor. It even turns out that I wrote an entire article about it once (something I still can’t remember but the proof says otherwise😂). However, getting into secondary school, I questioned it. In fact, at the end of first term in SS1 , I thought I wouldn’t survive in science class, so I told my parents i was going to cross to arts. I wrote all my notes, told all the necessary people, until the time came and I decided that it was just fear trying to trick me. And so I stayed.

Fast forward to when it was time to write all the serious exams, I decided I was wanted to be a pharmacist, but then I had a D in maths in WAEC, and because I refused to write the exams again, I had to combine results and then that automatically meant I couldn’t apply for any courses in Pharmacy or College of Medicine in UI, which then led me to Food Technology, a course I knew absolutely nothing about when applying for it.

I then wrote post UTME and since I scored way higher than the cutoff mark, I got in, and I was very excited, but upon resumption, I met the very courses that almost led me to art class in secondary school, mathematics and physics (my mortal enemies😂). And so I struggled through 100 level, eventually finished 100 level with a third class (CGPA of 1.92/4.00).

I was devastated, and I told my parents I couldn’t continue in the course and wanted to change (again) to social sciences, but they didn’t let me. Once again, I was allowing my fears to dictate my life. And so I stayed, again. And because I knew that I wasn’t a dullard or a failure, I determined that from that moment i would put in everything I had and I could to do better. And I did. And through my journey i was able to improve and eventually finish with a CGPA of 2.67/4.00.

This might not look like much, but anyone that knows how difficult it is to improve on your grades consistently through Univeristy of Ibadan, would know how much effort I had to put in, the friendships I sacrificed, the pleasures i denied myself of, the tears, the sickness, the sleepless nights I had to endure just to improve no matter how little it might seem.

As much as I still wish I did a lot better, I also cannot ignore the effort and improvement I made, in my academics and also in leadership as I was opportuned to do a lot as well. So I am very proud of myself, my growth and especially my courage to face every storm head on and come out victorious."

UI lady bags first-class in engineering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student went viral after celebrating her graduation with first-class honours in Mechanical Engineering.

She graduated with a CGPA of 3.74/4.00 and was named the Best Female Graduating Student in the department.

Source: Legit.ng