A Sierra Leonean man known for his football prediction skills has publicly predicted the outcomes of the Round of 32 matches in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

South Africa already crashed out of the World Cup after losing their Round of 32 match against Canada, which the man had predicted that they would lose

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 matches will continue on Monday, June 29, with Brazil facing Japan and Germany going against Paraguay for the Round of 16 spots

Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man, has released his 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 predictions.

Raheem, who had correctly predicted 15 football matches in the past, took to Facebook to share his forecast of the next round of World Cup matches, and correctly predicted that South Africa would lose to Canada, though it did not materialise in extra time as he had forecasted.

A man predicts the results of the FIFA World Cup Round of 32 matches. Photo Credit: Franck Fife, Facebook/Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Facebook

Man's FIFA World Cup predictions

In a Facebook post on June 28, Raheem predicted that Brazil, Germany, Morocco, Norway, France, Mexico, England, Senegal, USA, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Egypt, Argentina and Colombia will win their respective Round of 32 matches and book their places in the next stage.

His detailed prediction read:

"Canada VS South Africa.

"I see a 90-minute draw, with a win for Canada in an extra 30-minute affair. South Africa will go back home today.

"Brazil VS Japan.

"I see a tight contest with fewer opportunities for both teams. A win in the end for Brazil in regular time. Japan will be eliminated.

"Germany VS Paraguay.

"I see a win for the Germans in regular time. No extra 30 minutes. Paraguay will be knocked out.

"Netherlands VS Morocco.

"The Dutch will be held to a 90-minute draw, a draw in an extra 30 minutes and our first penalty shootout, in which The Atlas Lions will progress to the next stage. The Orange will be eliminated on Penalties.

"Ivory Coast VS Norway.

"A tight match with end-to-end play. This is the most difficult to predict, but I feel like Norway will do well against the Elephants. It's a difficult win for the Norwegians in extra time. Ivory Coast will be eliminated.

"France VS Sweden.

"The Frenchmen, well, eased past the Swedes in a comfortable manner. It's a straight win in regular time for France. Sweden will be eliminated.

"Mexico VS Ecuador.

"The Host nation will get past their American counterparts in extra time. It's a draw in regulation time, a win in the extra 30 minutes. Ecuador will be eliminated.

"England VS DR Congo.

"The Three Lions will see off the Leopards of Africa. It's a win with fewer goals in regular time. No extra time in this match. DRC will be back home sooner than we wanted.

"Belgium VS Senegal.

"This fixture will bring surprises. It's a match that will go to extra time, but the Lions of Teranga will make it through on penalties. Belgium will be eliminated.

"USA VS Bosnia and Herzegovina.

"The host nation will play its best game against Bosnia. It's a straight win in regular time for the US. Bosnia will be eliminated.

"Spain VS Austria.

"The Spaniards won't have an easy match against the Austrians. It will be tight, but the Spanish will go through, and they will do so without conceding. Austria will be eliminated.

"Portugal VS Croatia.

"Luka Modric and his teammates will have a good game against Ronaldo and his teammates, but it will be a heartbreaking ending for them. Portugal will win in extra time thanks to their squad depth. Croatia will be eliminated.

"Switzerland VS Algeria.

"The Algerians will have a decent game against the Swiss, but will not be able to contain the attacking fluidity of the Swiss. It's a straight win for Switzerland and elimination for Algeria.

"Australia VS Egypt.

"The Australians will have a good game against the Egyptians. I see a match going into extra 30 minutes, a possible shootout and a win for Mohamed Salah and his mates. Australia will be knocked out painfully.

"Argentina VS Cabo Verde.

"The defending champions will ease past the Island nation with a thumping win. It's a straight win in regular time for Argentina and an end of the road for Cabo Verde. Cabo Verde will be knocked out.

"Colombia VS Ghana.

"The West African nation will have a good defensive display, but that won't be enough for them to sail through, as Colombia will be too hard for them to handle. I see a draw in 90 minutes but a win for Colombia in extra time. Ghana will go back home."

Mixed reactions have trailed the Sierra Leonean man's Round of 32 predictions, with some netizens disagreeing with some of them.

A man has named the teams he believes will reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. Photo Credit: Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh

Source: Facebook

See his round of 32 predictions below:

FIFA World Cup: Reactions trail man's predictions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's predictions below:

Allen Nyoni said:

"The Netherlands. Can't eliminate Morocco."

Schabir Akeel Lefawana said:

"Very difficult stage. Highly tactical."

Eze Aduku Obiosa said:

"Is a good prediction..I will book the games as predicted, and will come back to say thank you after the games."

Amaechi Mbanaso D'boss said:

"Oga Morocco is coming home, the Netherlands will win this year's FIFA World Cup, mark my words."

Supercomputer predicts Round of 32 matches

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer called Opta had predicted the teams to win their Round of 32 matches at the World Cup.

The expanded 48-team tournament has now been reduced to 32 teams following an entertaining group stage filled with goals, dramatic moments and standout individual performances.

According to Opta's latest simulations, defending champions Argentina and England are among the strongest favourites to advance from the Round of 32.

Source: Legit.ng