Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III raised alarm over rising religious intolerance and hate speech threatening Nigeria's social cohesion

The Sultan spoke after receiving Vatican official Paul Richard Gallagher in Abuja, calling for stronger Muslim-Catholic interfaith cooperation

Both delegations agreed that sustained dialogue and mutual respect remain critical to preserving Nigeria's unity and countering divisive narratives

Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and president of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has warned that hate speech and fake news pose a growing threat to peaceful coexistence among Nigeria's religious communities.

The Sultan delivered the message on Monday through NSCIA deputy secretary-general Salisu Shehu, following a meeting in Abuja with Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican's secretary for relations with states and international organisations.

Sultan Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III warns about the dangers of rising religious intolerance in Nigeria. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/@WolfFrank65176

Source: Twitter

The Sultan said the visit centred on deepening ties between Muslim and Catholic communities, with both sides agreeing that interfaith cooperation is essential for tackling insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

Hate speech and fake news as threats to peace

The Sultan identified hate speech as one of the most damaging forces currently dividing Nigerians along religious lines.

He said the practice has eroded trust and damaged relationships between faith communities, warning that insults directed at respected religious figures must be condemned regardless of which religion is involved.

"Hate speech has been most injurious to peaceful coexistence in the country. It has created perceptual and relational crises among faith communities," he said.

He equally flagged the spread of misinformation as a destabilising force, arguing that fake news continues to inflame tensions and trigger crises that could otherwise be avoided, The Cable reported.

"Fake news is another evil that is being used in the country to precipitate a lot of troubles, and therefore this is something that we need to fight," he added.

The Sultan also raised concern about a perceived moral decline and what he described as a growing rejection of religion among young Muslims and Christians alike, urging religious leaders on both sides to remain engaged with younger generations.

Vatican official backs interfaith collaboration

Gallagher, speaking after the engagement, described the discussions as "very frank and illuminating" and said the meeting reinforced his confidence in the role religious leaders can play in strengthening national cohesion.

He noted that the positions of Catholic and Muslim leaders on key issues aligned closely, which he considered grounds for optimism.

"We had a very frank and illuminating conversation, and it was good to hear that many of our positions regarding the role of religious leaders, both on the Catholic side and the Muslim side, coincide.

"For me, this is a reason for optimism regarding the religious cohesion of the country and our shared commitment to working for the good of all Nigerians," Gallagher said.

Both delegations concluded that regular interfaith dialogue, grounded in mutual respect and a shared commitment to the common good, remains the most effective tool for countering divisive narratives and preserving Nigeria's unity.

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Source: Legit.ng