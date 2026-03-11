A Nigerian undergraduate from Pan-Atlantic University shared his academic struggle after his GPA dropped from 4.2 to 3.22

The Electrical and Electronics Engineering student expressed shock and frustration after receiving his 300-level first-semester results

His emotional posts on X went viral as many Nigerians reacted and encouraged him to stay strong without losing hope in his academics

A Nigerian undergraduate has sparked emotional reactions on social media after sharing his painful academic struggle, showing how his grade point average (GPA) dropped significantly during his time at university.

The student, identified as Don Jociefer, took to X on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, to open up about his academic setback after receiving his 300-level first-semester results.

Student's GPA drops from first-class to second-class

According to the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) undergraduate from Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), he was once performing strongly in school with a GPA of 4.2 during the first semester of his first year. However, after several semesters, his cumulative GPA dropped to 3.22, placing him in the second class lower category.

In a post that has since gone viral, the student expressed deep frustration and disappointment over the sudden academic decline.

His X post reads:

"The main reason i feel this way is because it feels like i am watching myself just like simultaneously combust and go up in academic flames. I was on a 4.2 GPA after first semester of year one. Now, this horror show of a semester has me sitting on a 3.22 GPA. Its crazy for real."

Earlier, he had shared another post explaining the emotional impact of seeing his results.

"Just got my 300L 1st semester results, and it has me in a state of utter shock and humiliation. I might need a few days off in order to process this. I have genuinely never felt more ashamed and sick of everything about my life until this point. I need your prayers to stay strong,” he said.

The student, who described himself as someone passionate about robotics and applied physics, said the result left him feeling overwhelmed.

Reactions to undergraduate's academic frustration

His posts quickly gained attention online. Some of the comments are below.

@0xsocks said:

"Hopefully you'll come back stronger."

@DerVicMeister commented:

"The thing about 300 level is that it ruthlessly punishes poor foundations. most core core courses in 300 level build on the core courses from previous levels. as a physics student, phy301 built heavily on phy101, mat102, mat231, mat202. so anyone who wasn't good in those suffered."

@olaofijegun stated:

"300l first semester is always like that.

I think it’s one of the hardest level.

But don’t fret you will scale through.

I saw my 300l first semester result I was not only shocked,hot sweat ran through my body."

