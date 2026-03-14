A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated his graduation from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

The young man opened up about his experience, including how he developed eye issues from reading in the night

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated him on his graduation from electrical engineering department

A young Nigerian man, Faruq Bakare, shared his experience as he celebrated his graduation from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

Sharing his experience on social media, the first-class graduate opened about how he developed eye problems from countless late-night readings.

FUNAAB Engineering Graduate Who Developed Eye Issues From Reading Bags First Class, Shares Story

Source: TikTok

FUNAAB first-class engineering graduate shares experience

Identified on TikTok as @prof_beke, the intelligent young man shared his story and how he emerged as the best graduating student in his department.

The young man said:

"I developed an eye problem from countless night readings. Till today, I still use eye drops every day. Let me take you back to how it all started. Ever since secondary school, I believed: If first class is the highest honour a university can give, then I'm getting first class.

See his TikTok post below:

Source: Legit.ng