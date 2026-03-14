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FUNAAB Engineering Graduate Who Developed Eye Issues From Reading Bags First Class, Shares Story
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FUNAAB Engineering Graduate Who Developed Eye Issues From Reading Bags First Class, Shares Story

by  Victoria Nwahiri
1 min read
  • A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated his graduation from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
  • The young man opened up about his experience, including how he developed eye issues from reading in the night
  • His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated him on his graduation from electrical engineering department

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A young Nigerian man, Faruq Bakare, shared his experience as he celebrated his graduation from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

Sharing his experience on social media, the first-class graduate opened about how he developed eye problems from countless late-night readings.

FUNAAB Engineering Graduate Who Developed Eye Issues From Reading Bags First Class, Shares Story
FUNAAB Engineering Graduate Who Developed Eye Issues From Reading Bags First Class, Shares Story
Source: TikTok

FUNAAB first-class engineering graduate shares experience

Identified on TikTok as @prof_beke, the intelligent young man shared his story and how he emerged as the best graduating student in his department.

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The young man said:

"I developed an eye problem from countless night readings. Till today, I still use eye drops every day. Let me take you back to how it all started. Ever since secondary school, I believed: If first class is the highest honour a university can give, then I'm getting first class.

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See his TikTok post below:

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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