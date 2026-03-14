FUNAAB Engineering Graduate Who Developed Eye Issues From Reading Bags First Class, Shares Story
- A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated his graduation from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
- The young man opened up about his experience, including how he developed eye issues from reading in the night
- His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated him on his graduation from electrical engineering department
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A young Nigerian man, Faruq Bakare, shared his experience as he celebrated his graduation from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).
Sharing his experience on social media, the first-class graduate opened about how he developed eye problems from countless late-night readings.
FUNAAB first-class engineering graduate shares experience
Identified on TikTok as @prof_beke, the intelligent young man shared his story and how he emerged as the best graduating student in his department.
The young man said:
"I developed an eye problem from countless night readings. Till today, I still use eye drops every day. Let me take you back to how it all started. Ever since secondary school, I believed: If first class is the highest honour a university can give, then I'm getting first class.
See his TikTok post below:
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng