A law student of the University of Ibadan (UI) has shown people his outstanding academic results and CGPA

The transcript he shared shows all the courses he took in the 100 level, 200 level, and 300 level at the university

Although he is currently in a higher level, the transcript shows the CGPA he had at the end of the 300 level in the Faculty of Law

As many university graduates continue to display their final-year results and the CGPA they graduated with from their respective institutions, a student of the University of Ibadan (UI) has shared his academic transcript on social media.

The transcript he shared shows the courses he took from the 100 level to the 300 level, as well as the scores he got in each of the courses.

University of Ibadan law student flaunts transcript, reveals impressive CGPA after 300 level. Photo Source: Twitter/STohojede

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan law student posts transcript

The young man, @STohojede, also revealed the CGPA he had at the end of his 300 level at the Faculty of Law.

He made the post online after a notable individual encouraged people with outstanding academic results to share them online with the hope of getting a reward from him.

The post attracted many reactions, and students from different institutions took to the comments section to share their results, with @STohojede being one of them.

Highlighting his academic performance and his school, he shared his 300-level transcript as proof that he qualified.

University of Ibadan law student shares transcript, reveals exam scores from 100 to 300 level. Photo Source: Twitter/STohojede

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan student mentions his CGPA

He wrote:

"Tohojede Joseph, UI LAW student."

"This is my most recent transcript for my 300 level."

"CGPA: 3.74/4.0."

"Thank you for your good heart, sir."

Read the post showing the full transcript below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that another University of Ibadan graduate shared how she became determined to graduate with a first-class degree after seeing her 100-level CGPA.

She explained how she kept working to improve her grades throughout her time at the university and opened up about the emotional ups and downs of her academic journey.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared how he improved his CGPA from 1.88 in 100 level after changing his study habits and staying focused.

His steady improvement earned him many A grades in later years, and he eventually graduated with a second-class upper degree.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan Pharmacy graduate shared how he started with a 2.65 GPA in 100 level but steadily improved his grades every year. He eventually graduated with a 3.27 CGPA (Second Class Upper) and earned distinctions in two Pharmacy courses.

400-level UI law student displays CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a 400-level law student at the University of Ibadan went viral after sharing her 3.79/4.0 CGPA and boldly declaring her goal of becoming a double first-class lawyer.

Her post drew praise from many social media users, who wished her success in achieving her academic dream.

Source: Legit.ng