A University of Ibadan student went viral after celebrating her graduation with first-class honours in Mechanical Engineering

She graduated with a CGPA of 3.74/4.00 and was named the Best Female Graduating Student in the department

Her achievement drew praise online, with many Nigerians celebrating her success in a male-dominated STEM field

A University of Ibadan, UI, student has been tagged beauty with brain after proudly announcing her outstanding academic achievement.

Ozavize Jubilee Obadaki, well known online as Queen of Mech (@OzavizeJubilee), took to X on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, to celebrate in grand style with drumroll emojis and a lovely introduction.

A University of Ibadan student graduates in an engineering course. Photo credit: @OzavizeJubilee/X

Source: Twitter

UI lady bags first-class in engineering

According to the UI student, she graduated with first class honours in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Ibadan. Additionally, she bagged the Best Female Graduating Student award in a male-dominated department, with a CGPA of 3.74/4.00.

A UI student celebrates her graduation with first-class honours in Mechanical Engineering. Photo credit: @OzavizeJubilee/X

Source: Twitter

In her viral post, which at the time of filing this report, has garnered over 15,000 views, 1,5000+ likes and dozens of reports, she wrote:

"🥁🥁🥁🥁

Introducing:

OBADAKI O. J. (GMNSE, GMNIEE)

http://B.Sc., Mechanical Engineering

First Class Honours (3.74/4.00)

Best Female Graduating Student, Department of Mechanical Engineering,

University of Ibadan."

The post was accompanied by a gorgeous photo of the young engineer beaming with pride, perfectly capturing the “pretty and smart” vibe that has Nigerians gushing in the comments.

See the post below:

Graduating with a 3.74/4.00 CGPA in Mechanical Engineering at UI is no small feat, especially as a female student in a traditionally male-dominated department. Being named the Best Female Graduating Student makes the achievement even sweeter.

Ozavize’s celebration comes at a time when female representation in STEM fields in Nigerian universities is still being cheered and encouraged.

Reactions to UI lady's academic feat

Some of the comments are below.

@Abayomiapril56 said:

"These are the real slay queen.

Congratulations on this prestigious achievement."

@muneerah_1 commented:

"Congratulations mama.

I can’t wait for my girls to graduate as Engineers."

@oyesijimodupe wrote:

"Congratulations on all your wins."

@uyomthg stated:

"Please don't Japa o.

Congratulations."

@Babyuc7 said:

"Beauty and Brains. Well done Girl. 👍"

@stanleyjonas wrote:

"Brilliant!

Congratulations 🎉

May your next steps be even more fulfilling."

@dorcas_yahya said:

"You did what needed to be done."

@GeorgiKristien stated:

"Wow wow .... More grace to you dear.. this is commendably high flying performance."

UI graduate who was depressed bags 2:1

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan female student, Ogooluwa Funto Oloruntola, who battled depression in her 100 level graduated with a second-class upper degree.

The fresh graduate, who studied environmental health science at Nigeria's premier university, shared her grade point average (GPA) progression from her first year to her finals.

Ogooluwa also showcased her project work. In her tweet, Ogooluwa revealed that she battled with depression in her first year and was confused.

She recounted having carryovers in her first year at the university, but overcame her academic challenges to graduate with a 3.08 CGPA in a 4.0 grading system.

Source: Legit.ng