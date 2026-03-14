A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated the completion of her agriculture studies at the University of Ibadan

The young lady opened up about her experience, including how her grades were low in her first year in the university

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated her on her graduation with a first class

A young Nigerian lady, Felix Florence, shared her experience as she celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan.

Celebrating her achievement on X, the excited Florence shared how she cried after seeing her 100 level result, as she shared how her score increased.

A UI student who had low grade in 100 level shares how she graduated with a first-class agriculture degree. Photo: @FAdejole

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan graduate displays grades

Identified on X as @FAdejole, the young lady stated that the University of Ibadan was not for the weak.

She stated that when she saw her 100 level result, she cried so hard because she never expected a second class lower result despite her sleepless nights.

She posted how her results improved, while adding that she almost gave up.

Her post read:

"UI is not for the weak. When I saw my 100L result I cried so hard because I never expected second class lower despite my sleepless night at kd.

" I almost gave up, I thought I had failed by Mercy said NO .To God be the Glory 100L- 2'2, 200- 2'1, 300 - 500L first class."

In another post, she wrote about her area of focus in Agriculture as she reintroduced herself.

She wrote:

"Reintroducing Adejole Florence. First class honour. B. Agric, University of Ibadan. 3years+ of practical farming and field experience. Excellence in theory. Competence in practice."

See her X post below:

Florence had also shared how she was criticised for studying agriculture, sharing what her critics did following her first-class graduation.

Netizens celebrate UI first-class agriculture graduate

@Dontezzy01

Felix mama Congratulations my Gee

@IsraelBuilds

That’s massive Congratulations

@timi_kolade21 said:

"Florence, you defiled the societal construct of career fulfillment; you moved with clarity and precision; you took the audacious step to follow your dreams and conviction. God is in the details; you will become the reference point of greatness in your chosen field."

@madonnite said:

"Nigerians eeehh. I am sure medicine and surgery was in the mention when you were under pressure to abandon agriculture. Congratulations, sis. We love steeze. Glad you took the chance for yourself and pursued your interest. There's a world of fine career and living to make out of Agriculture. Well done."

@GbemiNey said:

"Congratulations. I just smile when someone critizes agriculture like its a waste. They will never see the big picture of AGRICULTURE."

@SAMUEL_OIM

"Wsssss joor. Power of resilience and dedication."

A University of Ibadan agriculture graduate shares how she bagged a first class. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after his firts Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng