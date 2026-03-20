A young lady celebrated completing her English and Literature studies at the University of Ibadan

The fresh graduate opened up about how she had missed out on getting admission to study law two times

Her story triggered reactions on TikTok, as many people congratulated the graduate on her academic feat

A Nigerian graduate, Chiechezor Ezem, celebrated as she graduated from the University of Ibadan.

Celebrating her achievement on LinkedIn, the excited Chiechezor revealed that she bagged a first class in English and Literature.

A University of Ibadan student who was denied admission into law twice bags degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Chiechezor Ezem

Source: UGC

UI student who was denied admission bags degree

On her LinkedIn page, Chiechezor Ezem shared how she was denied admission to study law twice at the University of Benin and the University of Lagos.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"I did not plan to attend the University of Ibadan and I certainly did not plan to study English. In 2018 and 2019 I wrote JAMB exams to study Law in Uniben and Unilag respectively, but to no avail, and I was beginning to lose interest in the system.

"I was also getting tired of staying home. All my friends in school were applying and gaining admission; they were posting matriculation pictures and tagging me. But I was home. No admission.

"Then I decided to maybe reduce my expectations a bit and catch the lowest hanging fruit…or course of study, if you will. English Language & Literature If only I knew that decision would change my life.

"In 2020, I decided that if I was going to study English, I was going to do it at the best university, in the best department. My research led me to the University of Ibadan, where Soyinka and Achebe studied. Where my alumni are Nobel Laureates and global changemakers. I said yes. I gained admission 11 points above cut-off, and just 0.5 points short of Law's cut-off.

"Something told me to risk it and try again for Law. But I knew I would lose everything if I did, so I let it go. When I told my father my score, he said: "If you're going to study English, you might as well graduate with the highest degree your department has to offer."

"A first class. I already had the same thought. UI was a game-changer. If you know the campus, you know the energy: frantic competition, overnight readings, battles for lecturers' attention. I fell into the rhythm early. I read everything I could find, novels, research papers, lecture notes, and past questions. I read for tests like they were finals. I taught my coursemates. Slowly, I fell in love with my course.

"By the end of 100 level, my CGPA was 3.75/4.0 and I wanted to see it at the finish line. Then doubt crept in during my second year. UI allows exceptional students to transfer departments, and suddenly, the Law dream resurfaced. I began asking myself hard questions: "What can I really do with an English degree? I don't want to spend my life teaching in a local school."

"It took crying, praying, and deep introspection. I did my research and discovered what English truly opens up: AI language research, corporate communications, copywriting, scriptwriting, academia. I decided to stay where I would excel, not disappear into a crowd.

"Today, I am a First-Class Graduate and one of the top 5 highest students in my department. And here is a funny twist: I currently work in Product Management, and I am working towards a doctorate to become a professor. If you are reading this and you’re an undergraduate in UI or in the University at all, try not to lose on both ends and make the best of your course of study; build a skill too. It changes everything.

A UI student who was denied admission to study law bags first class in another course. Photo: LinkedIn/ Chiechezor Ezem

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng