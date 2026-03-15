A Nigerian lady who has done her Master's degree at the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos shared her experience

She opened up on her recommendation between both schools and shared the reason for her decision and choice

Many who came across the lady's video shared their thoughts on her choice, while they also shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady, Bisola Quadri, who attended the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos for her Master’s degree shared the school she preferred.

She stated that she attended both schools but would recommend the University of Ibadan to anyone.

A lady who did master's in UI and UNILAG mentions which lecturers she preferred. Photo: @bisolaaaaaaaaaa

Source: TikTok

Identified on TikTok as @bisolaaaaaaaaaa, the lady shared why she would recommend the University of Ibadan.

According to her, the lecturers at the University of Ibadan are very good teachers.

Her post was captioned:

"As a girl who has done masters in UNILAG and UI, I highly recommend UI. The lecturers here are on fire. My lecturers are very good teachers."

She added:

"Shout out to all my lecturers. You rock."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail lady's reaction to master's degree

Shabelistical said:

"make I leave unilag go UI ke? kamari ni Paul pe... university of first choice and nation's pride any day any time Msc na Msc."

QUEENSLY said:

"Heard doing masters in public is stressful and time consuming, the lecturers have nonchalant attitude, someone might use 3 years for one year program because of lecturers nonchalant attitude, pls is it the truth?"

KIAN said:

"nothing wey una want tell me na Sweden🇸🇪 or Canada I dey go."

Frodo said:

"Perhaps this is largely due to the course or they have good heads in the department, your statement might sound like a blanket one or generic, but what would it take them to be nice to students, studying abroad would make you rethink why do our tutors make things needlessly hard???"

ANADEX PROPERTIES said:

"I can relate. UI lecturers are the best. I started BSc all over again after my HND, and doing it in UI is one of best decisions of my life."

SAMTECH ENERGY said:

"The second lecturer (Dr. …) featured in the video is indeed a good man. My team and I had the opportunity to handle an installation at his residence, and the way he treated us spoke volumes about his kindness and character."

Haybee said:

"My favourite part was Capacity building. Proudly an Alumni of this great department."

SMILE_SIGNATURE HAIR said:

"I recommend UI, forever ,if you want your Masters in Nigeria.Good lecturers,Fast academic calendar,and affordable fees."

A Nigerian lady who attended the University of Ibadan and the University of Lagos for her Master’s degree shares the school she preferred. Photo: UI

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng