A young Nigerian lady went viral as she celebrated the completion of her pharmaceutical studies from the University of Ibadan

The young lady opened up about her experience, including how her grades were low in her first year in the university

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated her on her graduation with a first-class degree

A young Nigerian lady, Aanuoluwapo Afolabi, shared her experience as she celebrated her graduation from the University of Ibadan.

Sharing his experience on social media, the first-class graduate shared how her grades were low in 100 level.

A University of Ibadan pharmacy student who started with low GPA bags first class. Photo: @a_aanuoluwapo

Source: TikTok

From second-class lower student to first-class graduate

Identified as @a_aanuoluwapo on TikTok, the lady shared her experience and how she started her 100 level with a second-class lower.

She spoke about her journey in school, stating that it was filled with sleepless nights, moments of doubt, and burnout.

Stating that her journey was not easy, she attributed her success to the grace of God and the people in her lige

She said:

"Finally, a Doctor of Pharmacy. A week ago today, I was inducted into the pharmacy profession. It has been a long and crazy journey—filled with sleepless nights, moments of doubt, burnout, and times when the finish line felt so far away. But through it all, there was also faith, determination, and the need to make it to the end.

"I started this journey in university with a second class lower. Now, I’m graduating with a first class degree, disintinction in Social and administrative pharmacy, and the best graduating student in Dispensing.

"It wasn’t easy by any means, and I know this could only have been possible by God’s grace and the incredible people He placed in my life. Here’s to the journey ahead. Dr A.O. AFOLABI (PharmD)."

See her TikTok post below:

Netizens celebrate UI first-class pharmacy graduate

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated her on her graduation with a first-class degree.

Tiwadayo said:

"Congratulations Dr. Afolabi."

Anuoluwapolayemi said:

"My namesake . Welcome to the profession, Pharm."

globalmfa said:

"Congratulations Dr. Aanu."

Mariam said:

"My headgirl!"

realDeji said:

"congratulations, namesake!"

user718902 said:

"Wow!! Congratulations, girl."

Goodie said:

"A fine assss Drrr."

A UI student who had a low grade in 100 level graduates with first class in pharmacy. Photo: @a_aanuoluwapo

Source: TikTok

Another University of Ibadan graduate shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng