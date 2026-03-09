A Nigerian man celebrated completing his university education after revealing that it took him 12 years to finally graduate

He disclosed that he earned a Bachelor of Technology degree in Applied Physics while also becoming a husband and father

His social media post about the milestone attracted reactions online, as many congratulated him on his achievement

A Nigerian man has taken to social media to celebrate three major milestones in his life after finally earning a university degree.

The young graduate, identified as Hammed Olabanji Oluwaseyi, shared his story on X, where he claimed that it took him 12 years to apparently complete the milestone.

Nigerian man graduates, shares milestone and achievement

Despite the supposed long academic journey, he said the experience ended with multiple blessings, including earning his degree, getting married, and becoming a father.

In the post, the proud graduate explained that he successfully obtained a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in Applied Physics.

According to him, the milestone meant even more because he also started a family during the same period.

He wrote on his X post, he said:

"It took me 12 years to get here, but today I’m grateful to say I made it!

I didn’t just earn a B.Tech in Applied Physics. I also became a husband to Anjola and a father to Oladade.

Three milestones. Three blessings.

Grateful for everything the journey gave me."

During a brief conversation with Legit.ng, Hammed Olabanji Oluwaseyi disclosed that he spent six years before he finally gained admission. He also stated that he had an additional six years for his five-year course because of strike action and COVID-19.

He said:

"Oh. Well I spent six years looking for admission and another six in the university when I eventually got admission.

It was a five year course but strike and covid added to that time.

I finished secondary school in 2014.

I'm 29 in May."

See his X post below:

Reactions to Applied Physics graduate's achievement

His post quickly attracted reactions from social media users. Some of the comments are below.

@mercy_anjolaa said:

"Congratulations to us, Akani mi."

@SoloJah1 commented:

"Triple Congratulations Banji."

@AbbyAsemotaa wrote:

"Weldone Akanni."

