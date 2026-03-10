A graduate of the University of Lagos who thought he was not university material has displayed his CGPA

The individual mentioned how he sponsored himself to write his JAMB and post-UTME exam

He mentioned the scores he got during his different attempts at writing the JAMB examination

A graduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who never saw himself as university material bags a first class and displayed the score he got in his JAMB exam.

The UNILAG graduate also shared a powerful story of the death of his mum and dad, as well as some of his siblings.

UNILAG graduate shares real life story

Sheu Tijani Lawal explained that he never actually saw himself as someone who would attend a university due to several challenges, one of which was that he was a struggling student in junior secondary school. Another challenge was that his family was not wealthy.

He wrote in the viral post:

"In secondary school, whenever teachers asked about our university dreams, I stayed quiet. I didn’t see myself as university material - I was a struggling student in junior secondary school, and my family wasn’t wealthy."

"Life became even tougher when I lost my mum in JSS2, and then my dad in 2017, just as I was preparing for my first university admission."

As a result of the death of his parents, he sat himself down and thought of a way forward.

He also sat for the JAMB exam three different times and shared the scores he got in the separate exams that he took.

"When I finished secondary school, I sat myself down and rethought my life. I said to myself that before I do anything, I need to learn a skill because if I don’t do that I’ll suffer in life. So I learned tailoring and I am grateful to God for that."

"I wrote JAMB three times in 2017, 2018, and 2019 with scores of 238, 232, and 272 respectively. I initially wanted to study at KWASU, but later changed to the University of Ilorin because of the high fees for non-indigenes. Sadly, I lost my dad three days before UNILORIN’s post-UTME. I still went ahead to write it, but I didn’t get admission to study Economics."

Despite the setbacks he faced, he explained in his LinkedIn post that he sponsored himself for the JAMB and post-UTME exams, which he wrote and passed, and he was eventually admitted into the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

"My family wasn’t comfortable with me attending a faraway school, so I had to choose the University of Lagos in 2018, aiming for Actuarial Science. I didn’t gain admission that year, but in 2019, I sponsored myself for both JAMB and post-UTME, scoring 272 and 22/30 respectively. I was finally offered admission to study Actuarial Science."

"My first year was extremely rough; I lost two siblings, our house was demolished, and I ended the year with a GPA of 3.33. However, I knew I could do better. I prayed to God for at least one first-class semester GPA, and He gave me two."

"A course of four years turned into six years courtesy of the ASUU strike and COVID."

UNILAG graduate celebrates academic achievement

Despite the severe setbacks he faced before securing admission into a university, he explained in his Linkedin post that he finished with a high grade and mentioned his CGPA.

His statement:

"I volunteered in taking an active part in symposiums and other activities at both faculty and departmental levels. I co-headed the welfare unit for the Career Expo and SEP program while in my final year. A big shout-out to Fifehanmi Otun, Adebiyi Adebisi, and Sheu Bolaji for the privilege."

"I worked and studied, even participating in the Work-Study programme while on campus. With the support of my brother and sheer perseverance, I kept pushing. From a GPA of 3.33, I rose to 4.59 in my best semester and graduated with a final CGPA of 4.15/5.0."

"Alhamdulillah, I conquered."

"Reintroducing:"

"Lawal Sheu Tijani"

"B.Sc. (Hons) Actuarial Science."

"Second Class Upper Division"

"University of Lagos."

"Thank you UNILAG for having me. It’s been a great ride."

