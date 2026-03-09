A graduate of the University of Ibadan trends as she shared the question she was asked by a student

The brilliant lady explained that she was asked an unexpected question by a 100‑level student

She shared the question the student asked in the viral post and explained her answer

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, who graduated with a First Class degree, recalled a tough question a 100-level student asked her.

The graduate shares her story in a post which has gone viral on social media, with several people taking to the comment page of the said post to congratulate her and speak about her achievement.

Graduate of University of Ibadan trends after sharing tough question from student. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Waphyqawt Adebayo

Source: Twitter

Graduate of University of Ibadan goes viral

Waphyqawt Adebayo wrote on her page that she recently finished with a First Class from the University of Ibadan and she also mentioned her course.

Speaking about the question the 100-level student asked that led to the post she made about her graduation from the university, she wrote:

"The other day, a 100-level student asked how I balanced academics and extracurriculars. That question sent me down memory lane, which prompted this post."

Graduate trends online after revealing challenging question from 100‑level student. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Waphyqawt Adebayo

Source: Twitter

"Last month, I graduated from the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan with a First Class. It was the only thing I wanted from my first year. But when it finally arrived, I felt something different: the validation I had craved wasn't there. Like I always do, I had already moved on in my head to the next thing before I could even sit with what I had built."

Waphyqawt Adebayo spoke further in her LinkedIn post. She said the question asked by the 100-level student made her pause, and she explained why.

In her earlier statement, she said the question the 100-level student asked was how she balanced her academics with extracurriculars.

Graduate of UI shares experience

Speaking further about the question and how she was able to balance her education with other activities, she wrote:

"That question made me pause. It made me remember the grit."

"The tutorials. The handwritten notes formed, spanning across months. The late hours that blurred into mornings. The impromptu tests that had my heart racing before I even picked up my pen. The compulsory question I missed in an exam and had to carry the weight of… and the list continues."

"It also made me remember what I carried alongside all of that: two jobs, leadership roles, volunteering commitments, fellowships, and top-tier internships. It was not easy, but I refused to let the degree be the ceiling."

"I didn't get here by chance. I got here by choosing excellence, over and over again. Beyond my personal conviction, I am grateful to people who eased the journey at one point or another: Khadijat Alade, Temidayo Arewa, Ewaoluwa Makinde, Comfort Ayorinde, Oluwadamilola David."

"Waphyqawt O. Adebayo"

"LL.B (First Class Honours)"

"University of Ibadan."

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of University of Lagos (UNILAG) who initially chose a course she didn’t fully understand has gone viral after sharing her academic results.

Graduate of UNILAG finishes with 4.71

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of University of Lagos (UNILAG) is trending online after sharing screenshots of her impressive academic results.

The young lady displayed her grades from 100 level through to her final year, revealing that she achieved a cumulative CGPA of 4.71, including two perfect 5.0s in her final year.

Source: Legit.ng