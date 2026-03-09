A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He shared how he gained admission in 2019 and a timeline of his activities in school before his induction into the engineering profession

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the pharmacy graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Emmanuel Alonge, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Emmanuel shared that he bagged an engineering degree from UI.

A University of Ibadan engineering student who got admission in 2019 bags degree. Photo: Emmanuel Alonge

Source: Facebook

Engineering graduate shares UI journey

On his Facebook page, Emmanuel Alonge shared how he gained admission in 2019 and the activities that trailed his entry into school.

He said in his Facebook post:

"Every journey is made of milestones, and today I pause to reflect on a few important ones. In 2019, I gained admission into the University of Ibadan as an Engineering student. That moment was the first big step. A journey began with hope, curiosity, and determination.

"The years that followed came with lessons beyond the classroom. There were challenges, growth, late nights, and moments that tested resilience. Each year quietly added another milestone to the journey.

"In December 2025, I wrote my final paper. It felt like reaching the end of a long road that started six years earlier. In January 2026, I successfully defended my final year project, another important milestone that marked the completion of my undergraduate studies at the university of Ibadan.

"Then on February 25, 2026, I experienced a truly special moment. I was officially inducted into the Engineering profession. Standing there, I realized that every step from 2019 had led to that moment. I am grateful to God, my family, mentors, friends, and everyone who were part of this journey.

"Each milestone is a reminder that the journey continues, and greater things lie ahead. The pen rests today, but tomorrow calls for more writing. Alonge Oluwafisayo Emmanuel (GMNSE, GMNIEE)."

A UI engineering student who gained admission in 2019 shares experience as he bags degree. Photo: Emmanuel Alonge

Source: Facebook

Netizens celebrate UI engineering graduate

Adetokunbo Abiodun Afeez said:

"Congrat young bro,the sky is your starting point bro,see you at top."

Chap Osunsina Roseline said:

"Congratulations to you my dear, the mercy of the Lord will rest upon your life and you will fulfill your destiny in the mighty name of Jesus."

Omolade Oyebade Akingbade said:

"Congratulation dear, you will go higher higher higher ijn."

Damilola Olulola Adebayo said:

"A big congratulations to you Bro, greater heights in life."

Jayne Ayodeji said:

"Congratulations to you son. More feathers."

Obaze Samuel said:

"Congratulations bro."

