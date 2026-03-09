A graduate of the University of Ibadan trends online after finishing with a first‑class degree

She explained what she did in her 300‑level that made her finish from the university with a high grade

What she posted on her social media page about what she did made her post go viral online

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, has explained what she did in her 300 level that made her finish with a first-class degree from the university.

The individual shared her motivational story on social media and showed a screenshot to prove she actually bagged a first-class degree.

University of Ibadan graduate goes viral for sharing secrets to first‑class success. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Taisey Writes, University of Ibadan

Source: Twitter

Graduate of University of Ibadan trends online

Taisey Writes, in her viral post, also mentioned the course she studied at the popular University of Ibadan.

At the beginning of the post, she explained that she never thought a first-class was possible for her and also that she wasn't looking forward to finishing with a first-class degree in the early days of her study.

Her statement:

"I didn’t think a First Class was possible for me. Truth is, I wasn’t even aiming for it at first. I told myself, ‘UI is hard, Second Class Upper is fine.’"

After making her points clear, she spoke about something that happened in her 300 level, which changed her mindset and eventually made her finish with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.

On her LinkedIn post, she wrote:

"But something changed in 300 level. I got tired of settling."

"And I told myself: You were made for First Class, and it'll pain you if you don't finish with it."

Graduate of University of Ibadan trends after finishing with first‑class degree. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Taisey Writes

Source: Twitter

UI graduate shares touching story

Speaking about the specific thing that changed and helped improve her grade, she continued:

"That session, I changed my mindset and, most importantly, I changed my study pattern. Truthfully, it wasn't easy. There were days I felt like I would collapse under the pressure."

"Days I had to juggle client work, campus journalism duties, with tests, assignments, and exams. Days when it felt like I was going to die. Days that I had nothing to eat but many things to read."

"But I kept going. And today… there's evidence. This win is more than a grade. It’s proof that growth is possible."

"That you can outgrow the version of yourself that once settled."

"I am deeply thankful to God, my parents, lecturers, siblings, circle of friends, and everyone who rooted for me while in school."

"© Taisey."

"B. Agric., University of Ibadan."

"First-Class Honours."

"Agricultural Biochemistry and Nutrition option."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Covenant University shared her story after finishing school with excellent grades.

Graduate of University of Ibadan goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate who got a First Class shared a question a 100-level student asked her.

The student wanted to know how she balanced school and other activities. She said it made her remember all the hard work, jobs, and volunteering she did to reach her goal.

Source: Legit.ng