Nigerians in search of greener pastures who have relocated to Canada have taken to social media to share what they went through while searching for jobs

Some also shared why they were rejected and the hundreds of applications they had submitted to gain employment

Legit.ng has compiled the experiences of three Nigerians who opened up about their job-hunting experiences after relocating to Canada

1. Lady in Canada cries over joblessness

Madu Chinyere, a Nigerian lady living in Canada, has lamented her difficulty in finding a job and a suitable accommodation.

Ranting online, she lamented that nobody warned her about the employment and housing challenges she would face in Canada.

She compared her current living conditions in Canada to what she was used to in Nigeria, and she gave sarcastic advice to Nigerians.

The lady lamented:

"They did not tell us o. When I was in Nigeria, they did not tell me, they did not warn me. "They did not warn me before I came into this country that before I will see work, I will see weehn.

"Everyday interview, interview, interview. Ah, people should have told me now. Maybe I should have stayed in Nigeria because I was working there..."

In her TikTok video, Madu compared her living conditions when in Nigeria to her current situation in Canada, stating that President Tinubu gave her a job back at home.

Watch her video below:

2. Lady in Canada applies for 825 jobs

A Nigerian lady who had difficulty securing employment in Canada since she relocated to the country has finally had a breakthrough.

According to the lady, she had applied for 825 job opportunities, got rejected in 250 of them, and received no reply in 389 of them

Of the 825 jobs she applied for, @somiilorah stated that she received no reply in 389 of them. She added that she received rejection responses from 250 of the job opportunities, while she reached the interview stage in 68 of them.

She wrote:

“Jobs applied to: 825. "No reply: 389. "Rejected: 250. "Interviews: 68. "Waiting to hear back: 45. "You're overqualified": 38. "We moved with someone else": 34. "Job accepted: 1. "And that ONE changed everything. "We got our first official job in Canada."

Watch her TikTok video below:

3. Canada-based lady gets rejected in cleaning job

A Nigerian lady named MJ, who relocated to Canada, has shared an emotional post on TikTok speaking about her experience.

In her now-viral post shared via her official account, the lady noted that she had applied for a cleaning job in the country.

However, she was not given the job and she shared the reason online, sparking mixed reactions from netizens.

The lady, who had relocated to Canada, had applied for a cleaning position but was rejected due to a lack of industrial mopping experience.

She disclosed that she had previously worked as a senior nursing officer in her TikTok video below:

