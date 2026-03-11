A Nigerian man called on President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu to ban BBL surgeries after Elena Jessica’s death

A Nigerian man has sparked conversations online after calling on government authorities to ban BBL procedures in the country following the reported death of Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica.

The man, identified on X as @OyewaleIsm90602, appealed directly to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babajide Sanwo-Olu to urgently intervene.

In his post, he expressed concern about the growing number of deaths allegedly linked to cosmetic surgery procedures in Nigeria.

Oyewale said:

“Dear @officialABAT, @jidesanwoolu I'm Ismail from Lagos. BBL procedures are causing too many deaths in Nigeria (recent cases like Elena Jessica at Cynosure Hospital in Lagos, 2026). Please urgently ban them to save lives.”

Elena Jessica’s death sparks outrage

The call comes after reports emerged about the tragic death of Elena Jessica, a popular Nigerian socialite and influencer, who allegedly died after complications from a second BBL procedure.

According to viral reports circulating online, Jessica had previously undergone a BBL but later returned for what was described as a “top-up” procedure at Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital in Lagos.

Family sources claimed that days after the surgery, she began complaining of severe pain and discomfort. Her condition reportedly worsened despite treatment, eventually leading to her death.

In a widely shared video online, a distraught family member said she had earlier advised the influencer to remove the implants before the incident occurred.

“I told Jessica to go and remove that BBL she did, but she went to do another one,” the family member lamented.

Nigerians react to BBL surgery after Elena’s death

The controversy has sparked intense debate on social media about the safety of cosmetic surgery in Nigeria. Some of the comments are below.

@sandra_dxxx said:

"My only question is why did she go for a second? She looked good with the first."

@ThompsonDuru said:

"Same girls will still say men are not the price.

"If you can risk your own life to please and attract them."

@Casinothagreatz commented:

"She was like a breadwinner in our family 💔. Jessica took everyone as a responsibility. This same my sister gave me the first money I use to travel to Ghana when I was broke as hell. She told me go and hustle. She had a pure heart. The hospitals are unprofessional and nonchalant."

@adeoluinuga wrote:

"Why don't the deaths get reported so that people will know that BBL isnt the way?"

@chidimma_afc questioned:

"What exactly is the essence of the BBL?"

Cynosure Hospital speaks on Elena Jessica's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the management of Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital released a statement following the death of Jessica Elena.

Viral reports had accused the hospital of having a hand in the death of the socialite, who reportedly underwent a corrective BBL surgery under its care.

Reacting in a statement posted on Instagram, the hospital addressed speculations on the issue.

