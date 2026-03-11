A Nigerian woman criticised BBL surgery online after influencer Elena Jessica reportedly died from complications

The TikTok user rejected comparisons between childbirth and BBL, insisting the two situations were completely different

She cited successful women like Folorunsho Alakija and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as examples of achievements without cosmetic body enhancement

A Nigerian woman has sparked discussions on social media after sharing why she is strongly against BBL surgery following the reported death of Nigerian influencer Elena Jessica.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @ameboplug, reacted in a video to the ongoing controversy surrounding Jessica’s death, which allegedly occurred after complications from a cosmetic surgery procedure.

In the video, she expressed sympathy for the deceased influencer’s friend, who had earlier cried out online while demanding answers from Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital, the clinic linked to the procedure.

The grieving friend had insisted that there was nothing wrong with women choosing to enhance their bodies surgically and vowed to expose details surrounding the incident.

However, the TikTok user, @ameboplug, strongly condemned the practice and disagreed with comparisons some people had made between undergoing cosmetic surgery and the process of childbirth.

According to her, the two situations are completely different and should not be grouped together.

She said:

"Giving birth and BBL, you people should stop this comparison. Do you know what it means to bring a life to this world? People have waited years before giving birth and at the end of the day, they will give birth to that child and they will pass on. And you want to compare it with someone that says 'God, see how you create me now, ehn?' You are even questioning."

Standing against BBL surgery, the lady in the viral video listed many women who had achieved success without undergoing body enhancement procedures. She mentioned figures such as Folorunsho Alakija and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as examples of women who built successful careers without doing BBL.

She added:

"Look at your role models. Kim Kardashian and the likes, the mother that 'mothered' all of you mothers that started all... they've started removing it. All of them have removed it finished."

ABRACADABRA said:

"You're very right ooo my sister."

VIZIK HOTPOT wrote:

"God bless you for saying the truth."

Nmesoma stated:

"The comparison isn’t BBL vs childbirth. The comparison is society’s reaction to risk. One death from surgery leads to “women should stop,” but thousands of childbirth deaths never lead to women should stop getting pregnant. That’s the point."

Hairbysophy commented:

"I don tire for this BBL matter ooo,me wey flat I die?"

