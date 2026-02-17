A Nigerian mum in Canada shared how she got a car for free just one week after her relocation to the country with her family

A Nigerian woman in Canada shared how she was given a car for free within one week of relocating.

She narrated how it happened, as she revealed that she came to Canada with her husband and two kids.

In a TikTok video by @bibi_living, she stated that transportation was a major problem for them when they arrived in the country.

She said:

“Transportation was certainly one of our major problems but God showed up for us. God used community to help us.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions as Nigerian gets free car in Canada

@Kelly White said:

"People are willing to help but are always disappointed later I helped and welcomed an old class mate from university in my house 3 months no bills I still look for a job dropped her at work and picked her up but what she showed me hein but I was just surprised from who it came from but it’s fine shaaaaaa."

@Sophia | Soft Days said:

"I’ll invest in good friendships/relationships and I’ll be a good friend to others too."

@Esther Zee said:

"We that don’t have community in Canada , how we go do now?"

@Benardo Techhub said:

"please no invest in all relationship o I dey see shege for my own."

@MANofLIFE said:

"Don't come with pride oh"....... Very apt.My sister dem nur dey tell person because even if you come with pride, the system will humble you."

@Mz Ovees said:

"I laugh at invest in relationships. Sometimes You will be investing in people who will conspire against you and stab you in the back. Not everyone is lucky though."

@babybless 21034955 said:

"Emphasis on invest in good relationships, very important and come very humble…. Thank you."

@Global African Food Exporter said:

"GOD is Super Faithful. stay Connected don't burn bridge's, so deep. thank you for sharing Sis."

@Esther Raphael said:

"Some one also gifted us our first car in Canada."

