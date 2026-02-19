A Nigerian man shared how an agent billed him N2.5m while he was trying to get a Canadian visa after gaining admission in the country

He shared how he decided to do it himself and gave details about the process involved and how he found out about the website

His video got people talking, as he hinted at how much he ended up spending for the process, and shared how long it took

A Nigerian man opened up about how he applied for a Canadian visa by himself.

He narrated how his father asked an agent to help him apply after he gained admission to study in Canada.

Nigerian man applies for Canada visa by himself

In a TikTok by @uncle_khayy, the man narrated how the agent billed his father N2.5million.

Due to the high price, he told his father that he should give him money so he could find a way to do it by himself.

His father gave him N800,000, but when he went to where it was being processed, he found out about the website he used.

He said:

“I filled the form, the woman now turned her screen to show me if my name is spelt correctly. I now saw this website canada.ca. I no saw that everything she was doing was on this website.”

The man shared how he found a way to leave the premises and went home to do it himself.

In the video, he also stated that he applied in July 2020 and got his passport request in October 2020.

He captioned the video:

“How I applied for my Canada visa. What a time.”

Sharing a hint of how much he later spent, he said”

“E no reach 200k.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail Nigerian man’s process of Canada visa application

@Pwetty jenty🇧🇯Aries said:

"Pls which is better to sch in Canada or work in Canada.. I have my BSc degree already."

@Francis Nwagbo said:

"a lot of people always have problems with proof of funds, you can use any of your family member's accounts so far as you people have the same surname. I used my father's cousin's account accompanied by a letter of sponsorship."

@Funmi the stallion said:

"I did my study visa myself my father made me apply for visitor visas for 6 of the rest of my family. I’m glad they got it but the faith he had in my me to get 6 visas approved was funny. I was shocked I got it done too."

@Lisa will said:

"imagine you begging somebody with 1.5 million meanwhile you did not finish the story how did you collect the 200k balance from your dad."

@The Black Senator said:

"I did my PR myself. As long as you can read and understand, you can get it sorted."

@Mr_Tush said:

"How much is the visa money please help a brother please reply me let me know if I should still continue saving more or I already got it."

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

