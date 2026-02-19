A Nigerian woman in Canada gave a breakdown of the amount she, her husband, and their child spent on relocation

She mentioned the amount they paid for exams, medicals, and other requirements needed for their relocation as permanent residents

Many reacted as she mentioned the proof of funds required for a family of three, as they took to the comments to make more enquiry

A Nigerian woman living in Canada gave a breakdown of the amount she spent to relocate as a family of three.

She stated that she used the Federal Skilled Worker route and went to Canada as permanent residents.

A Nigerian woman in Canada gives a breakdown of the amount she spent for relocation. Photo: @lifewithborani

Nigerian woman in Canada shares relocation costs

The lady gave a breakdown of what she, her husband, and her child paid to relocate to the country.

Identified on TikTok as @lifewithborani, she stated that she and her husband took the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) examination and paid N270,000 each.

She stated that for a family of three, they need to show a proof of funds of $22,000, which was N24,000,000 at that time.

Her video was captioned:

“Everyone asks how much it costs to move to Canada as a family from Nigeria. This is the honest breakdown for a family of 3 using the Federal Skilled Worker route. No hype. No sugarcoating. Just real numbers.

“It takes planning, patience, and faith — but it’s possible. Save this if Canada PR is on your vision board.”

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reaction trails Canada-based woman's relocation costs

@YUSUF SULIYAT said:

"I would like to ask an honest opinion regarding this, is it possible to do this all by yourself or do you need a travel agency. cuz it all seems so confusing."

@light said:

"Thank you ma for this. but can I use my HND certificate to evaluate the WES."

@Soso said:

"Sorry pls, if we are going in as a family of 3, do we both need to write the ielts exams?"

@Midelights enterprise said:

"Thank you so much for the tips but someone said family of 3 will spend up to 35m is it true ma."

@Ozikareem said:

"Thank you for the update. Could you please share the set surrounding POF? When is it advisable to have it in ones account."

@Jumoke Fasan, RCIC said:

"Have you calculated your CRS score? That will give you an idea how likely the Express Entry skilled worker program is for you."

@Ara said:

"Can I text you on WhatsApp need to discuss properly with you I want to do mine with my son."

@akinade145 said:

"In 2019- my application fee was 340k naira and ielts 75k, medicals 35k. Omo e don cost o."

