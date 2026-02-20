A lady shared how she bagged a scholarship to a Canadian university, a year after she had planned to further her studies in UK

She explained how she lost money she had planned for school fees during forex trading, showing how it made her cry

Her video caught people’s attention, and they took to the comments to make inquiries, which she responded to in the comment section

A Nigerian lady shared how she got a fully-funded scholarship to study at Carleton University in Canada.

She shared how she lost money to forex while planning to move to the United Kingdom.

Fully-funded scholarship to Carleton University

Identified on X @dharmieomotuyi, the lady showed the letter she received from the university telling her about her scholarship.

In her video, she said:

“I actually planned to relocate to the UK in 2024 but I couldn’t because I gambled my money with forex and lost everything. I’m hoping that one year from now, I would have left Nigeria for my masters.

“Barely one year later I got an email that changed everything. Got a fully-funded scholarship to study my dream course in Canada. Sometimes losing everything is just a redirection.”

Sharing how she got the scholarship, she explained in the comments:

“Losing my tuition money literally felt like the end of the world. I didn’t use agent. I am doing a research based masters so my method will work only if you don't mind research. I was able to get a professor out research aligned so I am being funded through research assistantship. I sent an email to a professor before I applied to the school. my undergraduate course was mechanical engineering and I had a 2.1”

The video was captioned:

“It didnt work out the way I planned. And somehow...it still worked out.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Engineering graduates gets fully-funded scholarship in Canada

@OCEANSEED said:

"Please did you look for a supervisor before the funding and also did you first applied to the school direct and later apply for teaching Assistantship."

@Chinwaa said:

"How are you able to get a fully funded scholarship to Canada? I have tried searching for a scholarship like that but none. Did you use an Agent or write IELTS?"

@Fidel said:

"I gambled my 100k last 2 weeks lol in away to raise money for my international passport ahead of 2026. I didn't feel it because it's what I can afford to let go. congratulations to you. please if possible guide me on how to get a fully funded scholarship in Canada too since US is no longer open for us for now.."

@LOLALUXE said:

"Hunnmmm same thing happened to me I already got admission but no funds cos I lost everything me that had millions now has nothing it’s well hoping for better soon!"

