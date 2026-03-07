A fresh graduate of the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) has expressed his excitement as he graduated with his girlfriend, whom he met at the university in his second year

Sharing their cute photos online, the UNIUYO graduate admitted that dating in the university was a real challenge and that their journey was not easy

He recounted how people tried to break their bond and how they considered ending their relationship, but eventually they finished strong

A man, with the TikTok handle @exboy_affizy, has celebrated graduating from the University of Uyo with his girlfriend.

Taking to TikTok, he shared lovely pictures they had taken together at different times and penned an emotional message about their relationship.

UNIUYO lovebirds sign out together

@exboy_affizy said he met his girlfriend in his second year, admitting that dating at the university was quite a challenge, but that their graduation together is special to him.

Looking back on their relationship as undergraduates, he said that they encountered people who were happy when he had problems with his girlfriend, while others tried to break their bond.

He added that there were times when they considered calling it quits on their relationship. But they again overcame those low moments and weathered the storm together.

Speaking about his girlfriend, he described her as his true blessing throughout his schooling and expressed confidence that life would get better for them. In his words:

"Signing out from University with the one closest to my heart ❤️.

"Signed out of uni with the one I met in Year 2. Dating during university was a real challenge, but this moment is special to me. Here I am, signing out with the one who means the most to me, outside of my family. Our journey wasn’t easy; it’s a relationship that helped us grow and support each other.

"We faced a lot of opinions from others and encountered people who smiled when we had issues. Academics were tough too. While some were proud of us, some others tried to break our bond. But we stood strong, proving our relationship could weather all these.

"There were times when we thought of letting go, and reflecting on this brings back so many memories of mistakes, learning, and growth. She has been a true blessing throughout my schooling, and I’m confident that life will only get better for us. The best days are yet to come!

"Plenty Good Things Will Still Come."

His TikTok post triggered heartwarming reactions.

UNIUYO lovebirds celebrated on social media

B’s living said:

"You both look soo good together."

Most Beautiful Aby ᥫ᭡✨ said:

"Awwww so cute💕 can’t wait to recreate with my bf too."

Grace okon said:

"Love is a beautiful thing when you meet the right person congratulations to you both."

BLESSING NELSON 🤭❤️🥹 said:

"Omorrrrr school relationship is scary NGL but congratulations you both did it."

dimaa_ms said:

"And I’m in 300l and I’m still alone."

Deedie💕/RN said:

"The girl looks so familiar, please ask her if she attended Qua iboe church nursery and primary school 168, akaroad. If you were my class mate I’d be so happy to reconnect with you again babes."

