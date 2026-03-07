University of Ibadan student Jafar Kamiyo shared how his childhood dream of becoming a doctor took longer than expected

He revealed COVID-19 disruption and missing the medicine cut-off mark delayed his admission and changed his academic path

After five years studying Biochemistry, he finally began a second degree in Medicine seven years after leaving secondary school

A student of the University of Ibadan has shared his personal story online after revealing that he once hoped to become a doctor at the age of 20.

The student, Jafar Kamiyo, took to LinkedIn to narrate how his dream of studying medicine took longer than he had originally planned.

UI student strives to become a doctor

According to him, becoming a medical doctor has been a lifelong ambition, but he initially assumed that all university degrees lasted only four years.

Because of that belief, he expected to graduate and qualify as a doctor before turning 20.

However, he said life unfolded differently from his expectations.

Jafar explained that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted his plans, while he also had to reject an admission offer after missing the required cut-off mark for his preferred course by four points.

Instead, he was offered a different course which he said he was not willing to study.

He eventually gained admission into the university at the age of 18, where he studied Biochemistry for five years.

After completing ten semesters and spending seven years since leaving secondary school, he said he has now begun his second degree in Medicine.

His LinkedIn post reads:

"When I was younger, I assumed every university degree lasted four years.

So in my mind, I would graduate at 19 or 20 😅

COVID-19 happened.

Then I rejected an admission — I missed the cutoff by four points.

Instead, I was offered a preposterous course for my score.

If you’ve gone through Nigeria’s admission system, especially University of Ibadan, you already know the story 😂💔

I eventually started university at 18.

Ten semesters later…

Five years studying Biochemistry…

Seven years after secondary school…

I’m finally starting my second degree in Medicine."

Reflecting on his journey, Jafar said he has learned that life rarely follows the timelines people set for themselves.

He encouraged others not to compare their progress with others, stressing that every individual’s journey is unique.

“You can’t fall behind in your own journey. Whatever path you’re on right now is uniquely yours,” he added.

Reactions to UI medical student's post

Some of the comments are below.

Nimatallah Ajani said:

"Perfect said Jafar Kamiyo You can't fall behind in your own journey."

Obaro Fredrick Ovre commented:

"Congratulations 🎉 Jafar Kamiyo. I wish you well in your Med school journey."

Shalom Effik wrote:

"Just Wow! The catchy quotes about life are refreshing but what fascinates me about your post is your decision to pursue your dream despite “life's intervening variables!”"

