Ayra Starr surprised fans during a recent interview in New York when she named her personal Afrobeats Big 3, and the list quickly sparked debate online

Her selection stood out because it left out two big names many fans usually include in the long-running Afrobeats Big 3 conversation, which has dominated discussions for years

The moment happened while the singer promoted her new single “Where Do We Go,” and the short clip soon spread across social media, igniting fresh arguments among music lovers

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, has stirred conversations on social media after naming her own Afrobeats Big 3 during a recent interview in New York, leaving out two music stars whom many Nigerians consider big names in the music industry.

The Mavin Records star made the declaration on Hot 97 radio while promoting her new single “Where Do We Go,” released days ago.

Her ranking immediately caught attention online because it left out Burna Boy and Davido, names usually mentioned alongside Wizkid in such lists.

Ayra Starr explained that her chosen Afrobeats Big 3 reflects both pioneers and innovators who shaped the sound and opened doors for younger talents.

Her choice stands out for placing a female pioneer and a rising star alongside an established global icon.

Ayra Starr mentioned Tiwa Savage, who represents the female force who paved the way for artists like herself, Wizkid, as the trailblazer whose international success lifted Afrobeats globally, and Rema as the new wave pushing boundaries with fresh hits.

“Tiwa Savage, Wizkid and Rema are my Afrobeats Big 3,” she said.

Her statement quickly spread across social media, sparking debates among fans who questioned why Burna Boy and Davido were missing from the lineup.

Many noted that her selection shows longevity and evolution in the genre, while others argued that the traditional trio of Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy remains the standard.

Fans react to Ayra Starr's Afrobeats Big 3 list

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@fascogee7 said:

"Nah because burna no gree give am verse 😭 Sabi girl wey dey gba"

@Rmfc_mu commented:

"And she wants verse from burna? You never ready 😂"

@AD_Oluwaseun001 wrote:

"Make nobody attack her she made I choice it's her choice which she has right to Cos ppl have choice of kind of music they like and want to listen to that's it No be everybody go like our fav music there are other artist too"

@AustinNwaoguFr reacted:

"Tiwa savage I understand cause she's basically the legacy for female afrobeat Rema cause he's big and he's a close friend and label mate so kinda a promotion And then obviously wizkid cause he's the biggest Afrobeat artiste of all time."

@_wickedboyace said:

"i no fit take this one serious again. so that time when she mention burnaboy as her fav, so na clout?"

@JayBoy25865768 commented:

"She said her own Which means she has right to her choice not everyone oo Cos some mumu people will want to drag her now oo"

@Sexybrown777 wrote:

"See burna boy fans tears 😝 na Davido fans suppose vex but una sha wan force diddy princess on everybody"

