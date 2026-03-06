A University of Ghana fresh graduate has celebrated the completion of his undergraduate studies at the West African university

The young man who graduated with a first-class honours degree opened up about his failed attempts to study in the United States

According to him, he kept applying to Ivy League schools in the US three years after his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), but was unsuccesful

A young man, identified as Stephen Okyere, has expressed his excitement on X as he graduated from the University of Ghana with a first-class honours degree after finishing with a 3.83 cumulative grade point average (CGPA).

Stephen released his graduation photoshoot on the social media platform as he reflected on his academic journey.

University of Ghana graduate shares his story

In his tweet on March 5, Stephen revealed that he kept applying to Ivy League schools in the US for three years after taking his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and wrote multiple tests, all to no avail.

Stephen then decided to turn his attention to the University of Ghana in 2022, and he enrolled there. Stephen noted that his delay redirected him, and his consistency took care of the rest.

In his words:

"For 3 years after WASSCE, I chased Ivy League dreams, writing multiple tests and applying across the U.S. Nothing worked.

"In 2022, I enrolled at the University of Ghana. Today I graduate with First Class Honours (FGPA 3.83).

"Delay redirected me. Consistency did the rest. 🎓"

University of Ghana graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the graduate's post below:

@JayKay_321 said:

"It's not about the degree and the first class what was the program you did."

@KooNti10 said:

"Congratulations bro I used to see you in Legon hall main."

@Cisco1r1 said:

"Congratulations Stephen💯..You’re entering this time around."

@AbeiquMens said:

"The Ivy league dreams is still possible! Let’s stay in touch. Congratulations."

@MrWaelsin said:

"Welcome to the first class team.

"And you’ll soon join the Ivy League team too."

@bigg_Damian said:

"You can chase a masters in the U.S now."

@ABEiiiiKU said:

"Awesome! Now you've gotten what it takes to inch into your Ivy League territory. Move with purpose—this First Class is a repository for going forward. Congratulations!"

