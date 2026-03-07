A promising football player has tragically died after being shot and abandoned outside a health centre

The exciting midfielder had been considered a future star and rose through the youth academies of two top-flight Chilean clubs

The Police authorities have arrested an alleged suspect in connection with the killings

A fast-rising footballer, Tomas Bustamante, has tragically died after being shot twice in Chile on Tuesday, March 4.

The player was reportedly left outside a medical facility by four unidentified men who quickly fled the scene.

Medical staff later discovered Bustamante with two gunshot wounds to the chest. Emergency responders rushed him from the health centre in Coihueco to a hospital in the nearby city of Chillan in an attempt to save his life.

Tomas Bustamante loses his life after battling a gunshot wound in Chile. Photo by: Hagen Hopkins.

Despite the efforts of doctors, Bustamante later died from his injuries, prompting police investigators to begin examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Investigations revealed that bullet impacts were found inside a vehicle and at a nearby house, according to reports from Red Gol.

Authorities have since launched a full investigation as they work to determine exactly what happened and identify those involved in the incident.

Nuble Regional Prosecutor's Office confirmed the death of the player. He wrote:

"At that facility, it was determined that he would be transferred to the Herminda Marín Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Tributes pour in for Bustamante

The football community in Chile and his club have paid their last tribute to the promising football player. Read them below:

brujasalamanca wrote:

"We are very sad to see you go, Tomy, but we want to remember you with joy, the same joy you brought to our club.

The Chile football community pays a glowing tribute to Tomas Bustamante. Photo by: Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images and @EscaresVilla (X).

"That's why we're sharing the goal you scored for Club Brugge in April 2025 against San Antonio Unido, playing at home in Salamanca. It was the second goal of the match, and your goal secured the victory.

"We want to cherish the joy on your face as you celebrated with your teammates."

@sifup added:

"We deeply regret the passing of former Brujas de Salamanca player, Tomás Bustamante 🕊️.

"We extend our most sincere condolences to his family, former teammates, friends, and the entire Brujas community."

San Antonio Unido said

“We are very sad about your departure, Tomy, but we want to remember you with joy, the same joy you radiated at our club.”

Meanwhile, Tomas Bustamante came through the youth system of Nublense and also spent time at Huachipato FC, a side that competes in Chile’s top flight, per Deportes.

During the 2024/25 season, he featured on loan for Brujas de Salamanca in Chile’s Segunda División Profesional de Chile, the third tier of the country’s football pyramid.

The media in Chile reported that police had arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with the murder, as his identity is yet to be released.

