Bishop David Abioye, former vice president of Winners Chapel church and founder of Living World Conquerors Global Assembly, has unveiled his church building, which is under construction

The renowned cleric shared a clip of the project's progress during a recent service and also unveiled the name of the building

In a video, he called for members of his church to support the building project in any way they can and informed them of what to expect in the building

The founder of Living World Conquerors Global Assembly, Bishop David Abioye, has unveiled the progress of construction on his church building.

Bishop Abioye unveiled the building project during his last Sunday service on February 15.

Bishop Abioye unveils his church building, which is under construction. Photo Credit: Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

Name of Bishop Abioye's church building

Members of the congregation screamed for joy and jubilated after seeing the construction progress of the church.

Speaking after his church media team shared a short clip of the building during the service, Bishop Abioye, a former vice president of Winners Chapel church, described the place as where God has prepared for them as an assembly.

The church building was called Conquerors' Arena. Bishop Abioye said he understands that his congregation loves comfort, and efforts are underway to ensure the church building provides it to worshippers, including their children.

He called on members willing to support the construction project to do so without hesitation. In his words:

"The short clip you have seen is a picture of what God has prepared for us as an assembly.

"Very shortly by the grace of God, we will be sharing other steps we shall be taking...Many have been asking what opportunity do we have to be a part of it...I know this assembly loves comfort in the Holy Ghost, and our technical team is doing all they can to put everything for our comfort by the time we step in.

"So, whatever the Lord lays on your heart...Please, be a part of it. Don't miss out in anyway."

Bishop Abioye names his church building Conquerors' Arena. Photo Credit: Bishop David O. Abioye

Source: Facebook

Bishop Abioye's church building: Netizens react

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the construction of the church building below:

Sunny Oyowe Sunny said:

"Thank you Jesus. This can only be by the mighty Hands of God. No man will shares His glory with Him."

Marvin RukevweWealth Odi said:

"This is a good one. Love his calling and teachings. Gods name be praised and He that started this good work shall complete it."

Samson Abayomi said:

"So glad to see what God is doing in this ministry. Indeed faithful is He that calls and will also do it. Congratulations my man of God."

Ambasador Chidi-john said:

"I saw it Today and I was soooo excited,

"My father in the Lord,

"I tap into this Grace and speed,

"Every month, a percentage of my income must go in there till the end of this year, whether the devil likes it or not the church of Jesus Christ must move forward."

Cliff Otasowie said:

"This can only be God, just 7months plus as a Ministry. Indeed..See What the Lord has done. To God Alone Be All The Glory."

Bello Bidemi said:

"The lesson learned from papa experience sojourning at winners chapel shouldn't be lost on anyone.

"No matter how long you served, don't refused to move when ovation is loudest."

Bishop Abioye unveils his church's name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bishop Abioye had unveiled the name of his new church.

The preacher, who switched his Sunday services from evenings to mornings, made the announcement during his inaugural Sunday service, which was held on May 4.

During the Sunday service, which was transmitted live on Facebook, Bishop Abioye gave a back story to how God birthed the idea of his new ministry, clarifying that he is not starting a new church because of people's demands for one. He noted that his assembly is an offshoot of the church of God. He said the name will be called Living World Conquerors Global Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng