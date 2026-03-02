A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how his visa to the United States of America was denied twice after he got a scholarship abroad

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Miracle Okeke, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Miracle shared that he bagged a second-class upper degree in petroleum engineering from UI.

A University of Ibadan graduate shares how his visa was denied twice. Photo: LinkedIn/Miracle Okeke

From US visa denials to UI engineering degree

On his LinkedIn page, Miracle Okeke shared how he got a scholarship in the United States but his visa was denied twice.

The former departmental president also shared the challenges he faced before gaining admission into UI.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Reintroducing: 𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗞𝗘, 𝗠𝗶𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗸𝗲𝗺. 𝗚𝗠𝗡𝗦𝗘. Bsc. Petroleum Engineering Second Class Honours (Upper Division) University Of Ibadan.

"Last week, I was inducted into the The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) — a 5-year journey that took almost 7. I didn’t plan to come to UI. In 2018, I earned a scholarship to study at The University of Toledo, but my visa was denied twice! My zeal shattered.

"I wrote JAMB in 2019 and told myself, “Let me sha go to Nigeria’s best university.” The journey wasn’t smooth. In 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝗟, I had my worst session. Family challenges (my mum was in critical condition for a year, on oxygen at some point — I even missed scholarship exams to stay at the hospital), financial struggles, and other personal battles I never spoke about took a toll.

"My CGPA dipped badly — 3 Ds in 1 semester ?? I lost confidence. From 𝟯𝟬𝟬𝗟, I faced reality and told myself i won’t fail over situations beyond my control. That semester, I had 7 As and got my confidence back. My Final Year Thesis was “Hybrid Oil Production forecasting in marginal Fields using Decline curve Analysis and Machine Learning” and it earned an “𝗔”𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗲.

"In UI, I didn’t just chase grades — I pursued 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗳𝘂𝗹, 𝗮𝗹𝗹-𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲. I represented the University of Ibadan in both 𝗮𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝗵.

"𝗜 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀, 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴: • Asst Gen Secretary, Vice President, President — SPE University of Ibadan Student Chapter • Cohort President — DWDG UI • Pre-Collegiate Initiative Chair — NSBE UI • Co-Finance Lead, Finance & Partnerships Lead — BWB UI • Captain — Faculty of Technology & Independence Hall Basketball. alongside several committee/team lead roles.

"𝗜 𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗼𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲: • Scholar — DWDG Future Leaders Program • Fellow — Harvard’s Aspire Institute • Alumni — Tube Mentorship Program 𝗜 𝗯𝘂𝗶𝗹𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺:

"Published my technical research paper on OnePetro (my thesis also just got accepted), presented at top industry conferences & competitions, compered 20+ events, mentored students, and earned 25+ awards/recognition, including my faculty’s Departmental President of the Year Award. I’m grateful to God, my parents, Mr. Olayiwola, my lecturers, mentors, classmates, and friends."

A UI student bags engineering degree 8 years after his US visa was denied twice. Photo: LinkedIn/Miracle Okeke

Netizens celebrate UI engineering graduate

Raphael Obike said:

"Big congratulations to you."

Ebubechukwu Odinaka said:

"Congratulations Miracle."

Abdullah Hammed said:

"Congratulations Miracle."

