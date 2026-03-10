A young man behind the photo of a little boy weeping, which later became a viral Nigerian meme, has unveiled himself on social media

The man, a graduate of the University of Ibadan, reshared the viral photos turned memes and explained why he wept during the photoshoot

His reason amused many people on social media, as people marvelled at the backstory behind the crying little boy's picture

A Nigerian youth whose childhood picture became a popular Nigerian meme in 2023, and still is, has revealed himself on TikTok.

The man, with the TikTok handle @niff_wizzy, reshared the throwback picture along with another one not in public, showing he really owns the images. He also posted his present photo.

A UI graduate reveals that he owns the viral crying boy photo, which became a viral meme in Nigeria. Photo Credit: @niff_wizzy

Source: TikTok

The throwback picture showed the little boy in a native outfit, weeping during the photoshoot. The photographer did not seem to care that he wept and took the shots anyway.

Why UI graduate wept in viral photos

In the comment section of his TikTok post, the man disclosed that he graduated from the University of Ibadan and resided in Zik Hall at the time.

On why he wept during the photoshoot, now a meme, the UI graduate explained that it was because he didn't want to take the pictures after someone took his toy gun.

"I didn’t want to snap plus someone collected my toy."

When asked if he likes taking pictures now that he is an adult, the man replied:

"Yeah, I’m trying. Still shy a bit tho."

A young man unveils himself as the face behind a photo of a crying boy, which became a viral Nigerian meme. Photo Credit: @niff_wizzy

Source: TikTok

See his TikTok post below:

UI graduate's throwback photos generate buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the throwback photos below:

lidibae❤❤ said:

"Omo back then photographers no hear pa they gon present the picture the way you act."

Chukwuebuka said:

"Abeg help us place the second picture properly, na premium meme also."

Shamrah said:

"Thank you,I don’t have the sticker again. I can now create a clearer version."

ᴘᴜʙᴇʀᴘʜᴏɴɪᴄ said:

"This picture trend wellah for Twitter. Na today I just dey know say na your own sef."

☄️👽INTROVERT said:

"I saw one when they edited it.. you were holding cu+lass and Cain.. and the caption was if they born you well enter this house."

Ralphy said:

"He don first us see future but we no quick notice."

GrowWithTrixie✨ said:

"Ohhh. This was where that meme came from😭😭😭😭 so sorry."

