A young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan

He opened up about how he emerged as the president of his department, Petroleum Engineering, while in school

His story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the law graduate on his academic feat

A young Nigerian man, Miracle Okeke, signed out of the University of Ibadan (UI) in grand style.

Celebrating his academic feat on social media, an excited Miracle shared that he bagged a second-class upper degree in petroleum engineering.

Departmental president bags UI engineering degree

Identified on X as @MiracleOkeke13, the young man said he was the first engineer in his family, revealing that he served as the president of his department, petroleum engineering.

The graduate also showcased his awards and achievements during his stay at the University of Ibadan.

He said in his tweet:

"My home’s first Engineer! OKEKE, Miracle Chibuikem. (GMNSE. GMNIEE.) Bsc. Petroleum Engineering, Second Class Honours (Upper Division) University of Ibadan.

"Award winning Departmental President. Represented UI in both basketball and academics and had wins in both. God did.

Showing his achievements, he added:

"GRATEFUL. GROUNDED. GUIDED. Bsc. Petroleum Engineering (GMNSE, GMNIEE) Second Class Honours (Upper Division) University of Ibadan

"President, Society of Petroleum Engineers - UI Vice President, Society of Petroleum Engineers - UI Asst. General Secretary, Society of Petroleum Engineers - UI

"Awardee, SPE Lagos Section and SPE Nigeria Council. Two Research Papers/Publications (OnePetro) Cohort President, DWDG UI 2024. 2X Finance and Patnerships Lead, Boys without Borders UI PCI Chair, National Society of Black Engineers UI

"Several Team lead, Committee Head roles across various organizations. Captain, Independence Hall Basketball. Captain, Faculty of Technology Basketball. Basketball Athlete. University of Ibadan Sport Coun

"Speaker, Energy Club UI, NAOS, SPE, BWB, amongst others. Scholar, DWDG FLP 2024 Alumni, Tube Mentorship Program 4.0 Alumni, Havard's Aspire Leaders Program. 25+ Awards and Recognitions Genesis 13:121-15."

See his X post below:

Netizens celebrate UI second-class upper graduate

@DrealBernoulli said:

"Congratulations brother"

@Abikeoluwa_ said:

"Congratulations my 001!"

@AdamBolaji11 said:

"001 The only way from here is up. Ahead ahead, brother."

@Muustyy007 said:

"Congratulations my Leader. loke loke."

