Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently visited Cameroon for International Women’s Day

She shared moments from her trip on Instagram, highlighting her excitement and gratitude

Fans surprised her with thoughtful gifts, making the visit even more memorable

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels recently shared her excitement over a memorable trip to Cameroon.

The actress, accompanied by her mother, Rita Daniels, and colleague Prisca Walls, attended the International Women’s Day celebration in the country.

Fans shower Regina Daniels with love and gifts in Cameroon.

Taking to Instagram, Daniels shared beautiful snapshots from her visit, expressing how honoured she was to participate in the event.

She also showed off the thoughtful gifts her fans presented, describing their warm welcome as “uplifting.”

“It was such an honour to be a part of the International Women’s Day celebration at Beau Cameroon. The love I received was quite uplifting. Thank youuuuu Cameroon!! I enjoyed every bit of your culture, especially the food (the eru soup), the outfits, and then there’s your hospitality. My heart is full of gratitude,” she wrote.

Regina Daniels' Cameroon visit turns into a fan appreciation moment.

Regina Daniels' video trends online

Fans and followers of the actress have been leaving messages of admiration and excitement after seeing her share moments from the trip.

lovettazipporah said:

"Happy you are back this is what you need not old man catching on your fame ..i told you that you have potential to rise than dating that man trust."

brightangel_hairempire said:

"Communication team typing."

chidumebi____ said:

"We many wey love you hun ❤️❤️."

divinee_favourr said:

"Something rare about a woman who can turn Pain into Power all while Staying Soft & humble while the world is hard. She isn't just Special; she is Essential🙂‍↔️👑. You're loved @regina.daniels & that's on period🤏🏽."

jjolympio_ said:

"Look at the way Regina is been carried like a president wife even president wife is not honoured this way. May Lord God continue to protect you and let the evil plan of the enemies fail in Jesus name 🙌 ❤️❤️❤️."

sabigirldrama said:

"She ghosts of and rewrite her story and come back stronger like the queen she is 🥰🥰🥰 thank you Cameroon 🇨🇲."

masseuse_byrhima said:

"Them no go love you ke! Have you seen YOU?!! Beautiful In & Out. What’s there not to love?! ❤️🥰🥰😍😍🥰🥰."

