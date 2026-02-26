A University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate has expressed her excitement after completing her undergraduate studies, bagging a first-class honours degree in civil engineering

The young lady listed some scholarships she won and other achievements she recorded, including finishing as the best graduating student in the Department of Civil Engineering for the 2024/2025 session

Apart from shining in her academics, she was also active in school activities, and she also highlighted the positions she held as an undergraduate

Dare Maarvellous Mofogojesusewa, a University of Ibadan civil engineering student, has graduated with a first-class degree, finishing with a 3.74 CGPA in a 4.0 grading system.

The fresh graduate celebrated her graduation on X, joking about not using her sister's academic gown this time, but hers, which was rightly given to her.

UI civil engineering graduate lists her achievements

Dare, in an X post on February 26, stated that she graduated as the best graduating female student in both her department and faculty for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Dare's tweet read:

"Yesss, I officially graduated. This time, I didn't borrow my sister's gown, it was rightly given to me.

"With a first class(3.78/4.0) from the University of Ibadan,emerging as the Best Graduating Female Student,(Faculty & Dept) and Best Student(Civil Engr).

"God is good."

Dare shared a flyer, with her picture at the center, which highlighted all the scholarships she won, the leadership positions she held on campus and the academic history she made by virtue of her grade.

According to the flyer, Dare was the recipient of the Julius Berger Scholarship, the Gamaliel Onosode Scholarship Scheme for Excellence 2025 and the LEIMAASF 2025 Scholarship.

She was on the Dean's Honour list from 2021 to 2025 and also won the Arokodare Prize for best penultimate student in civil engineering in 2024.

A UI student graduates with a first-class degree in civil engineering. Photo Credit: @marvellous_dare

Nigerians celebrated UI fresh graduate

@horlumighty2 said:

"Why is this post not doing numbers????

"Congratulations."

@THEDeluxsam97 said:

"Congratulations.

"Great things will continue to happen."

@enzo_deerich said:

"Star girl indeed.

"Congratulations.

"You've done so well."

@Righteous_pii said:

"Congratulations, you deserve everything beautiful."

@EgbedayoJemimah said:

"Congratulations, star girl. Keep shinning."

