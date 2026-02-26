A brilliant student of the University of Ibadan (UI) has taken to social media to show off his academic achievements and the several awards he won

The individual mentioned the course he studied at the university and the total number of courses he completed during his undergraduate days

Many people congratulated him in the viral post after seeing the CGPA he graduated with and his position in his department

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), who had 68 As out of 74 courses, went viral after sharing his perfect CGPA.

The individual took to social media to also display several other awards he won for achieving such an academic feat.

Ajayi Oladamola explained in the viral post that he had a perfect CGPA in 7 out of the 10 semesters he completed at the University of Ibadan, made the Dean’s List, and also held an important spot in his department.

UI graduate shows off his multiple awards

In the post he shared on his page, @tycoonMOG, he could be seen calmly seated with many of the awards he won displayed on the table before him.

He mentioned in the post that he emerged as the best graduating student in his department, which is the Department of Wood & Biomaterials Engineering.

He said:

"68 out of 74 courses – A’s."

"7 out of 10 semesters – Perfect CGPA."

"5× Dean’s Honours List."

"5× Overall Best Student (Departmental)."

"Best Graduating Student – Department of Wood & Biomaterials Engineering."

After sharing details of the things he was able to achieve at the university, he proceeded to speak about his CGPA, a grade he achieved in his final year at the University of Ibadan.

He wrote:

"CGPA: 3.91/4.00. God did!"

"#NSEUnibadanInduction2026 #UniversityofIbadan."

His story quickly went viral on social media as several people who know him took to the comment section to praise him and celebrate his academic achievement.

As his post continues to trend on social media, several other students of the University of Ibadan, as well as students from other schools, have also shared their academic journeys and posted photos of their degrees online.

Nigerians celebrate graduate of UNIBADAN

@ManiggyW stressed:

"You deserve all the accolades you receive 👏. Congratulations, man."

@danielifedamola said:

"Congratulations Tycoon of Tech."

@_ScoopNation wrote:

"Big Congratulations to you, champ."

@OLUWAFOLABUNMI_ added:

"Congratulations,my president."

@eunice38234 said:

"Congratulations Bro Damola."

