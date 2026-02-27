A man took to social media to share the dream he had about the 2026 World Cup tournament ahead of FIFA’s decision

The individual made an unexpected statement and mentioned the name of the team he saw in his dream

He made the statement ahead of FIFA’s decision on the petition filed against the Democratic Republic of Congo

While football fans continue to await the decision of FIFA regarding the petition filed by Nigeria against the Democratic Republic of Congo, a man has shared a dream predicting the possible outcome of FIFA’s decision.

On 16 November 2025, Nigeria played DR Congo and scored its first goal against the African team exactly 3 minutes into the game.

2026 World Cup: Nigeria plays Dr Congo

While Onyeka scored the first goal for Nigeria, a DR Congo player, Elia, equalized the score at exactly 32 minutes into the match.

There were no goals in the second half, and the game eventually ended in a draw, with both teams scoring just one goal each.

As there was no winner in the initial game, the match moved to penalties, which DR Congo won by netting 4 goals, while Nigeria scored just 3.

Meanwhile, a case was later filed by the Nigerian team challenging the game, as Nigerian officials alleged that DR Congo used ineligible players during the match.

The Nigerian officials filed a petition against the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA).

Legit.ng had reported that FIFA set a specific date to determine the petition, during which the claims made by the Nigerian authorities would be reviewed. But despite the report that the decision would be made on a specific date, no decision has been made by FIFA as of the time of writing this report on 27 February 2026.

While many continue to hope for a decision, a man took to his media page to speak about a dream he had regarding the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, specifically the dispute between Nigeria and DR Congo.

2026 World Cup: Man shares dream

@Chukzclassie wrote that he had a dream, and in the dream, the Super Eagles qualify to play in the 2026 World Cup.

He wrote:

"I have a dream. I see the Nigerian Super Eagles at the FIFA World Cup 2026. We are unstoppable!"

Read the post below:

Man predicts outcome of Nigeria, Congo case

